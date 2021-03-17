CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Engages EVIO Labs to Provide Product Certification Testing of CBDL Products

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) ("CBD Life Science" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of organic cannabidiol based products, announces today its commitment to providing products with the highest standards for purity and potency in the CBD marketplace. In conjunction with this commitment, the Company has selected EVIO Labs ("EVIO"), for its best-in-class product CBD testing lab located in Berkeley, CA that provides ISO 17025 accredited CBD, Hemp testing services throughout the United States.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. announced that it will now provide hemp oil and hemp derived CBD product testing for product manufacturers, retailers and consumers. CBD Life Sciences Inc. will now offer EVIO LABS ISO-17025 accredited CBD Safety Panel which includes the following tests: Cannabinoid Profile, Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Microbial Impurities Mycotoxins, and Moisture Content. In addition, CBD Life Sciences Inc. customers can also test the actual products they use for Residual Solvents like butane and propane, a full list of cannabinoids, and Vitamin E Acetate a substance linked to EVALI illnesses. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "With the recent trend of consumers purchasing more hemp oil and hemp derived CBD products, we see this ISO-17025 accredited testing solution as an opportunity to provide a needed service for our customers." Lisa Nelson also states, "Third-party testing helps hemp CBD companies ensure the quality of their products, and it provides peace of mind for consumers." "Overall, this will bring in more business from customers, retailers, & big online distributors!"

Once testing is complete, the Company will receive a Certificate of Analysis ("COA") for each sample. The COA's will be posted on the Company's revamped and upgraded website once received. EVIO Labs has full-service testing facilities that allow testing for up to 17 cannabinoids, 66 pesticides, solvents, metals, microbial impurities, 42 terpenes, water activity, moisture content, foreign material, and more. EVIO tests to the strictest standards in the country for pesticides and microbials, which gives CBD Life Sciences the confidence to know they can sell their products in every state and beyond. EVIO CEO Lori Glauser said "We are pleased CBDL, and its subsidiaries selected EVIO for its safety and compliance testing needs. EVIO has years of expertise in testing CBD products at multiple labs and is ready to test CBDLs novel products."

Greenhouse Facility Video: https://streamable.com/znupwq

CBD Life Sciences Inc. has already identified several potential cultivation sites and is aggressively pursuing amazing new opportunities in Arizona's new recreational cannabis market. This new law gives CBD Life Sciences Inc. the capability of offering licensed retailers CBD Life Sciences Inc. premium cannabis products which are then made available for sale to 1000's of future recreational cannabis customers in addition to current cannabis sales to existing medical-use dispensaries in Arizona.

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits include help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD can also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is well stocked already as it is with some very high-quality CBD offerings - all at very reasonable prices. Check out LBC Bioscience Inc's newest product offerings including its: 100MG CBD Bath Bombs in a variety of scents, Delta 8 Gummies, 1500 MG Premium Berry Drops, and a variety of all-new Skincare products. Or shop our top selling products (based on order frequency) which include our CBD Pain Cream, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

