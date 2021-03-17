New Remote Performance Monitoring Software Delivers Key Data and Metrics to OPEX Corporation Warehouse Customers

MOORESTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / OPEX Corporation, a leading provider of innovative warehouse, mail and document automation solutions, has introduced Remote Performance Monitoring (RPM) software to help customers measure what matters in their warehouses.

RPM is a cloud-based, intelligent reporting platform that delivers real-time key performance indicators (KPIs) and historical performance data from OPEX warehouse automation systems directly to customers so they can quickly and easily monitor the health of their machines and make strategic decisions.

"Making decisions based on actual data helps customers reduce costs, improve their warehousing machine performance and better plan for demand peaks," said Alex Stevens, Vice President of Warehouse Automation, OPEX. "With innovative solutions like RPM, we're continuing to deliver on our promise of 'Next Generation Automation.'"

RPM delivers mission critical KPIs and metrics like Overall Equipment Effectiveness and machine throughput to operators, supervisors and management. In addition, RPM provides visibility into past data and reports with no additional configuration or software changes required on the machine end.

For more information on OPEX's Remote Performance Monitoring software and to see how it works, visit https://www.warehouseautomation.com/rpm.

About

OPEX Corporation provides Next Generation Automation, including warehouse, document and mail automation solutions, to customers around the globe. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ - and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX (Dallas metro); France; Germany; Switzerland; and the United Kingdom - OPEX has more than 1,200 employees committed to reimagining and delivering innovative, scalable, unique technology solutions to solve the business challenges of today.

