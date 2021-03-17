Blue Ridge Solutions: Blue Ridge Acquires Inventory Investment AS, Strengthens Supply Chain Planning and Pricing Platform

Investment latest example of Blue Ridge's global expansion efforts and relentless focus on delivering significant customer value quickly.

OSLO, Norway and ATLANTA, March 17, 2021for resiliency, today announced closing on its acquisition of Inventory Investment AS (IIAS). IIAS is a Norwegian based company that helps businesses automate, streamline, and optimize their supply chain planning to remove significant working capital costs while boosting profitability. This acquisition accelerates Blue Ridge's global strategy with expanded capabilities across Europe and the UK. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



"This outcome is a testament to Blue Ridge's sustained growth and investment in winning more market share faster via a second-to-none customer experience," said Mike Becker, Managing Director at VOCAP Partners and Chairman of the Board at Blue Ridge. "Both the Board and VOCAP are excited to announce IIAS joining the Blue Ridge family."

Known as a leader in the Nordics, IIAS's capabilities gained traction with distributors, retailers, and manufacturers looking to keenly detect and expertly plan for changes in their customer's demand while also creating a more predictable future for themselves. Exceptional brands across Europe have benefited from the technology and expertise provided through the IIAS team, with the value only amplified during today's unprecedented market volatility.

"IIAS proved to be an ideal investment archetype for Blue Ridge having been an indispensable partner for years," said Jim Byrnes, CEO at Blue Ridge. "This move only serves to strengthen our global growth and solution capabilities as we expand in Europe, especially in our current focus areas of the Nordics, Benelux, UK, and DACH."

The Blue Ridge Platform, uniquely combining Supply Chain Planning and Pricing Solutions, delivers insight rich decision intelligence crafted in the cloud. Embedded data science like AI and Machine Learning ensures max profits and new levels of agility are realized. Companies big and small, leaders and up and comers, choose Blue Ridge because of their relentless pursuit of customer success and an industry best time-to-value equation.

"I'm extremely excited about the future and the increased potential unlocked as a result of this agreement," said Sverre Rosmo, Partner and Managing Director at IIAS. "All stakeholders will benefit from the combined resources and operational expertise being brought together more closely, giving me confidence that this move represents the most favorable outcome for our amazing customers and employees alike."

Blue Ridge expects to announce additional partnerships in 2021.

Achieving a resilient supply chain sits at the intersection of demand, price, and inventory - where a company's customers, suppliers, and their operations meet. Blue Ridge's cloud-native planning and pricing platform gives Wholesale Distributors, Specialty Retailers and Discrete Manufacturers app simplicity that uniquely integrates data science-rich inventory forecasting capabilities with price optimization insights. From modeling, right-sizing inventory, and seamless collaboration, Blue Ridge bases success off increases in customer profitability and service levels. Learn more at https://blueridgeglobal.com/or request a demo at https://blueridgeglobal.com/request-demo/.

