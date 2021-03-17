DJ Heuking advises Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung on the mandatory takeover offer and the delisting offer for SMT Scharf AG

DGAP-Media / 2021-03-17 / 12:22 A team led by Michael Neises, Partner at Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek's Frankfurt office, advised Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and the foundation Share Value Stiftung on the mandatory takeover offer and the delisting offer to SMT Scharf AG's shareholders. Frankfurt-based Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG (ISIN: DE000A168205) is a company listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Open Market that specializes in value investing for its own account in SMEs in German-speaking countries. The purpose of Share Value Stiftung, based in Erfurt, is to raise funds for charitable institutions that provide assistance in a Christian spirit to young people, the elderly, public health, and welfare institutions. The foundation's assets are invested in shares. SMT Scharf group develops, builds, and maintains transport equipment for underground mining and tunnel construction sites. Its main product is floor-mounted rail systems, which are primarily used in coal mines and for the underground mining of gold, platinum, and other ores around the world. Legal Advisors to Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek: Michael Neises (Lead, Corporate Finance), Frank Hollstein, Irene Braunagel, Michèle von Lewinski, all Frankfurt End of Media Release =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer: Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek Key word(s): Law 2021-03-17 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

