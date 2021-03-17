Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Bahnbrechende Meldung für Micro Cap: Einstieg in Multi-Milliardenmarkt fix…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A16820 ISIN: DE000A168205 Ticker-Symbol: SVE 
Xetra
17.03.21
09:40 Uhr
105,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHAREHOLDER VALUE BETEILIGUNGEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHAREHOLDER VALUE BETEILIGUNGEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,00107,0014:31
Dow Jones News
17.03.2021 | 12:55
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Heuking advises Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung on the mandatory takeover offer and the delisting offer for SMT Scharf AG

DJ Heuking advises Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung on the mandatory takeover offer and the delisting offer for SMT Scharf AG 

DGAP-Media / 2021-03-17 / 12:22 
A team led by Michael Neises, Partner at Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek's Frankfurt office, advised Shareholder Value 
Beteiligungen AG and the foundation Share Value Stiftung on the mandatory takeover offer and the delisting offer to SMT 
Scharf AG's shareholders. 
 
Frankfurt-based Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG (ISIN: DE000A168205) is a company listed on Frankfurt Stock 
Exchange's Open Market that specializes in value investing for its own account in SMEs in German-speaking countries. 
The purpose of Share Value Stiftung, based in Erfurt, is to raise funds for charitable institutions that provide 
assistance in a Christian spirit to young people, the elderly, public health, and welfare institutions. The 
foundation's assets are invested in shares. 
 
SMT Scharf group develops, builds, and maintains transport equipment for underground mining and tunnel construction 
sites. Its main product is floor-mounted rail systems, which are primarily used in coal mines and for the underground 
mining of gold, platinum, and other ores around the world. 
Legal Advisors to Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung 
Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek: 
Michael Neises (Lead, Corporate Finance), 
Frank Hollstein, 
Irene Braunagel, 
Michèle von Lewinski, all Frankfurt 
End of Media Release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Issuer: Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek 
Key word(s): Law 
2021-03-17 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1176249 2021-03-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2021 07:22 ET (11:22 GMT)

SHAREHOLDER VALUE BETEILIGUNGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.