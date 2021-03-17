Capitolisthe leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets, today announced a partnership with AcadiaSoft, the leading industry provider of risk and collateral management services for the derivatives community. The partnership combines AcadiaSoft's risk analytics and repository of industrywide margin data with Capitolis' proprietary technology platform, which will enable greater capital optimization for financial institutions.

The solution will allow financial institutions to eliminate large and unnecessary positions and find the most suitable party to hold the remaining positions. This offering will enable firms to more efficiently allocate their capital-as required by the evolving regulatory landscape-and has the potential to materially impact returns on capital, market liquidity and access to markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with AcadiaSoft to create an industrywide solution for capital optimization, during an inflection point for collaboration among financial institutions," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO and Founder of Capitolis. "AcadiaSoft's status as a leader in risk management solutions and its suite of analytics services makes the firm an ideal partner for us in our mission to make the marketplace fairer, safer and healthier for all participants."

Chris Walsh, CEO of AcadiaSoft, said, "Capitolis is reimagining how the capital markets operate. We have been working with their innovative team for a while and are excited to collaborate with a company that shares our vision for enhancing market efficiency and capital consumption for the market in a rapidly changing operating environment."

The impact of upcoming regulations like SA-CCR (Standard Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk) will have a major effect on the capitalization of financial institutions. This partnership brings together two leading firms with a shared commitment to drive down costs in the industry. AcadiaSoft's recent acquisition of Quaternion, a specialist risk management firm, further deepens the expertise of this unique partnership to develop services that firms will be able to deploy to gain immediate and lasting optimization results.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

Capitolis is the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets. Founded in 2017, our network software enables financial institutions to optimize their balance sheets, which creates a fairer, safer and healthier marketplace. More than 75 financial institutions, as well as many hedge funds and asset managers, leverage Capitolis technology to bring the best services to market and achieve high levels of return, while using the most appropriate amounts of their financial resources.

Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street. Our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology and financial services and is growing rapidly in our offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT ACADIASOFT

AcadiaSoft, Inc. is the leading industry provider of risk management services for the derivatives community. Its industry-wide repository of margin and collateral data helps firms to mitigate financial risk and optimize resources across the entire trade life cycle.

AcadiaSoft's suite of analytics solutions and services helps firms measure the quantitative aspects of risk management. Through an open-access model, AcadiaSoft brings together the top derivatives banks and asset managers, along with several market infrastructures and innovative vendors.

Backed by 16 major industry participants and market infrastructures, AcadiaSoft is used by a community of over 1600 firms exchanging more than $1 trillion of collateral on daily basis via its margin automation services. AcadiaSoft is headquartered in Norwell, MA and has offices in Boston, Dublin, Dusseldorf, London, New York, and Tokyo. Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AcadiaSoft_ and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/acadiasoft-inc/

