Game On: Boson Protocol Partners With Royale Finance Enabling Players To Purchase Real-World Items With Currency Earned In Game

Partnership will allow iGaming users to purchase real-world products in-game for the first time

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boson Protocol , the project using smart contracts to power real-world commerce, has announced a strategic partnership with Royale Finance , the cross-chain DeFi solution for the iGaming industry, paving the way for the first iGaming product to allow consumers to purchase real-world items. iGaming, an umbrella term which relates to all online betting or gambling, is a rapidly growing industry expected to be worth $100b by 2025 .

Boson Protocol aims to create a decentralized commerce ecosystem and enable the autonomous exchange of digital value for physical products and services, minimizing arbitration, cost, and trust. In a major step for the dCommerce ecosystem, Boson Protocol and Royale Finance will allow players to purchase real-world items with the crypto they earn in games or have stored in their wallets without the use of off-ramp solutions. Royale Finance is a cross-chain DeFi solution for the iGaming industry that creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity, allowing iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain.

Justin Banon, CEO and Co-Founder of Boson Protocol, said, "Our goal is for Boson Protocol to become the basic plumbing for commerce and its data on the emerging decentralised web. This partnership is a real game changer - not only are we developing and nurturing this ecosystem, we are facilitating the creation of an industry first: consumers can now purchase real-world products using the rewards they have earned in-game, without having to exchange for fiat currency. This is a major step forward for the industry, but also for the dCommerce ecosystem as a whole."

Giorgio Andrews, CEO of Royale Finance, said, "Centralization has stifled innovation in many sectors, most notably in the iGaming industry. However, through emerging technology such as that leveraged by Boson Protocol, we have a real chance to breathe new life into the industry. dCommerce, paired with the iGaming sector, puts control firmly in the hands of the user, allowing greater fairness and accessibility in the space. This partnership signifies an innovation that will revolutionise the way we interact with the gaming space by enabling players to purchase real-world items in game without the requirement of conversion to fiat, making cryptocurrencies just as usable in the real world as they are in our favourite virtual spaces."

Boson Protocol is a web 3.0 primitive that acts as the foundational infrastructure to connect smart contracts with real-world commerce and its data to power the decentralized autonomous commerce revolution. Through NFT vouchers, Boson Protocol allows for future trade commitments to be tokenized, enabling enterprises, organisations, and customers to bridge the divide between digital decentralized technologies and the transfer and trade of physical goods.

This is the latest in a slew of high-profile announcements for Boson, who last month successfully concluded its SAFT (Simple Agreement for Future Tokens) Round, having raised an additional $3 million USD in investment, as well as announcing the creation of 15 new roles, and partnerships with companies including Lead Wallet , Gather Network , and Orion Protocol .

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a foundational primitive which solves the digital to physical redemption problem to enable decentralized autonomous commerce. Boson disrupts closed ecommerce platforms with an open, tokenized economy of things, powered by DeFi and Web3 data.

About Royale Finance