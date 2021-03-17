Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has identified several gold targets at Stelmine Canada Ltd.'s (TSXV: STH.V) ("Stelmine") Courcy project in Quebec. GoldSpot was mandated by Stelmine to conduct a targeting study at its flagship project located in the eastern Opinaca basin, 100 km west of Fermont, Quebec-Labrador. GoldSpot identified 28 drill ready targets, each classified by priority, using its proprietary expertise following favourable geological modelling and gold prediction results. GoldSpot's Smart targeting approach used Artificial Intelligence combined with traditional geological expertise to update the geological and metallogenic understanding of the project and eventually identify potential targets. Six (6) high-priority targets were identified for drilling exploration. Twenty-two (22) moderate priority targets were determined and require field investigation prior to drilling.

Analytical workflow consisted of the processing diverse geoscience datasets, including aeromagnetic-electromagnetic data, ground and drill hole geological data, rock, soil and till multielement assays. The data integration having homogeneous coverage into a Machine Learning datacube led to a robust supervised-AI model that generated targets with a high prediction score for gold (Figure 1). A final post-processing ranking of the targets based on the spatial geoscience knowledge was applied to reveal favourable underexplored areas.





Figure 1: AI Gold targeting map showing the high priority drill targets and the existing gold showings (yellow dots)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5844/77496_34a8a9993441f8f9_001full.jpg

The desktop-based geoscience interpretation refined the Structural portrait of the Courcy area (Figure 1). The structural interpretation highlights an ENE-trending pattern dominated by folds, high strain contacts and fractures in a ductile-brittle regime. Shear faults are likely to occur along the major lithological contacts.

About the Courcy project

The Courcy project is located in the southeastern portion of the Superior Province. The Archean basement is part of the Opinaca Subprovince. The ore deposit type consists of banded iron formation-hosted massive sulfide and quartz veinlets gold mineralization. Out of the eight historic holes, two revealed visible gold intersections (holes 1358-06-04 and 1358-06-08).

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this press release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and reviewed and approved by Ludovic Bigot, professional geologist (OGQ - P.GEO No. 1655), a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) is a technology services company in mineral exploration. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that transform the mineral discovery process. In the race to make discoveries, GoldSpot produces Smart Targets and advanced geological modelling that saves times, reduces costs and provides accurate results.

About Stelmine Canada Limited

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company which concentrates its activities in the Province of Québec. Stelmine holds 1574 claims spanning 804 km2 on the eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin, which contains zones with a high potential for gold deposit discovery in geological contexts like the one leading to discovery of the Eleonore Mine. Its capital stock consists of 45,896,188 issued and outstanding shares.

