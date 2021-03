Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") announces the appointment of prominent investor and capital markets professional David Berry to its Advisory Board while supporting the Company's efforts in investments and acquisitions of proptech and related services.

David Berry (BSc, MBA, CFA) began his career as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young from 1993-1995 prior to joining Scotia Capital where he became one of the most successful traders in Canadian history. Starting off in Scotia's Research Department, David transitioned to the Sales and Trading team where, until 2005, he carried Scotia's entire proprietary preferred share book. During this period, Mr. Berry cemented his reputation while setting unprecedented records for the growth of Scotia's proprietary trading market share (going from virtual obscurity upon his arrival to over 65% of the market by 2005) while accounting for over 40 percent of the P&L of the entire institutional equity department which resulted in excess of $75 million in annual profits and his becoming the highest paid employee at Scotia (and the highest paid trader in Canada).

"I am very excited by the opportunity assist UPI with its continued growth. In particular, I am looking forward to lending my expertise and leaning on my considerable business connections while helping UPI with its investment in ISBRG Corp and SpotLight-19," commented Mr. Berry. "I see tremendous value in bringing leading edge tech to market and de-risking them for investors."

"David brings a significant amount of experience and relationships that are critical to scaling Universal PropTech over the coming years," noted Chris Hazelton, Chief Executive Officer of Universal PropTech Inc.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 400,000 options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of three years from the date of grant. The grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (FSE: 8LH) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

Contact Information

Universal PropTech Inc.

Chris Hazelton

President and Chief Executive Officer

chazelton@universalproptech.com

(647) 300-2957

