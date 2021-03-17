DJ Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB releases first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Synlab Bondco PLC Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB releases first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report 17-March-2021 / 11:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SYNLAB International GmbH Moosacher Straße 88 80809 Munich Germany Press Release Munich, 17 March 2021 SYNLAB releases first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report - Commitment to becoming a carbon-neutral business by 2025 - Increase of female representation in top and senior management positions - Increase focus on responsible supply chain management SYNLAB, the leading pan-European clinical laboratory and medical diagnostic services provider, today announced the release of its first public Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report: "SYNLAB 360°: ESG at SYNLAB 2020". The report provides an overview of the company's ESG practices and commitments and highlights the progress made during 2020. SYNLAB has grown significantly over recent years, and with its growth, SYNLAB has established ESG processes and reporting which focus on continuously improving the management practices as part of a long-term commitment towards all our stakeholders. Within the ESG report, SYNLAB outlines various targets it has set for itself. Amongst these is 1) the focus to become a carbon-neutral business by 2025 and 2) plans to establishing a corporate foundation as a way to give back to the local communities in the countries it operates in. SYNLAB also aims to increase female representation in top and senior management positions by 2023. The company is putting its supply chain under closer scrutiny with steps to identify any human rights risks in the supply chain and is committed to keep it free from ethical and labour standards abuse. These are just examples of the full suite of ESG goals the company has set itself. Overview of SYNLAB's ESG principles The report features how the company is addressing the ESG impacts that are most important to its business and stakeholders. It focuses on data through 2020 and the company's global ESG priorities to date in three core areas: - SYNLAB: Green: reducing the environmental impact of every test SYNLAB delivers and supporting its global ambition of carbon neutrality and environmental protection. - SYNLAB: Care: creating the greatest positive outcomes in the communities in which SYNLAB works through innovative, high-quality diagnostics and empowering its diverse employees. - SYNLAB: Citizenship: operating with the highest standards of governance and compliance in order to be a responsible corporate citizen. "SYNLAB focuses on sustained and profitable growth whilst balancing the needs and expectations of our stakeholders", said Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB Group. "We recognise that we can only be economically successful in the long-term if we also manage environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. Moreover, we strongly believe in ESG as an opportunity to drive innovation and business transformation." The ESG report is guided by external ESG frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). It also outlines the company's alignment with relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, putting emphasis on the goals Good Health and Well-Being, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action. To learn more about SYNLAB's ESG efforts and to view the full report, please visit our website. About SYNLAB Group - SYNLAB Group is the leading pan-European clinical laboratory and medical diagnostic services provider. SYNLAB offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics for patients, practising doctors, clinics and the pharmaceutical industry. - Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for diagnostics in human and veterinary medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers. - SYNLAB operates in 36 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets. Around 20,000 employees (FTE), including over 1,200 medical experts, as well as a large number of other specialists such as biologists, chemists and laboratory technicians, contribute every day to the Group's worldwide success. SYNLAB carries out 500 million laboratory tests per year and achieved revenues of EUR 2.6 billion in 2020. For more information: Please visit www.synlab.com or approach our media contact: SYNLAB Media Contact + 49 (0)69 92037-183 Daniel Herbert, FTI Consulting media-contact@synlab.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

