ClickStream Corporation: WinQuik Trivia App Rolls Out New Ways to Win Money 24/7

Live Games Hosted by Pooch Hall Move to Thursday Primetime with Bigger Money to Win

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) revealed today new features to be rolled out for its new trivia app WinQuik. Users will soon be able to win money by playing 1 vs. 1 challenges and daily games. In addition, WinQuik will debut a live weekly show called The Big Game, starting this Thursday. Users from across the globe will compete in primetime (9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT) against each other for the chance to win almost 4-times as much money as previous live games. WinQuik's hilarious and talented executive producer/host Pooch Hall will continue to star in the live games.

"Our number one priority is to give WinQuik users what they want, and people wanted the opportunity to win money anytime of the day 24/7. We listened and are really excited for this next level of competition," said WinQuik EVP Amber Theoharis. "Over the course of the next month, we are introducing cash prizes to the 1 vs. 1 challenges and our daily games. Users can challenge friends and family, and if they win more games than other competitors that week, money is up for grabs." Amber added, "My sister and I have an ongoing rivalry. I can only imagine the smack talk that is about to take place now that money can be won playing against a friend or family member."

WinQuik is steadily increasing its daily users and reached a milestone last week with over 12,000 sessions played and over 90% of the app's 1 vs. 1 challenges being played to completion. WinQuik offers three game types. The latest modifications include users being tracked to see who has played and won the most games in the fastest amount of time. Hundreds of users who finish at the top of the leaderboards will get paid out directly into their PayPal accounts.

WinQuik is available for free to download in the app store and Google Play.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik and HeyPal respectively. For more information, please visit website at https://clickstream.technology/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/

WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik features celebrity host actor Pooch Hall. Show subject matter includes wide ranging pop culture categories. Game types are set up dynamically with weekly live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream intends to monetize the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit Website at http://www.winquik.com/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. As opposed to quizzes, flash cards and other traditional language studying tools, HeyPal's approach to helping its users learn a new language is by matching them together with native speakers of their target language. For example, if User A speaks English, and wants to learn French, HeyPal will match the user with User B who speaks fluent French and wishes to learn English. This approach makes the language learning process more fun, engaging, and encourages faster learning speed. HeyPal also has many social media features, including posts and media uploading to "language boards", allowing users to post original content and be immersed completely in the language they are learning. Nebula intends to monetize HeyPal by integrating a unique and effective premium subscription model that will allow users to gain access to certain features that will enhance their social language experience. For more information about HeyPal, please visit Website at https://www.heypalapp.com/ Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA.

