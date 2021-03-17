EvGateway to Provide Turnkey EV Charging Solution for Southern California Parks and Beaches With Technology From SIEMENS and Tritium

EvGateway Receives Contract for EV Charging infrastructure deployments in Southern California

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / EvGateway has been awarded a contract by Southern California Edison (SCE) to provide a turnkey Charging Solution that includes Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure, charging network, driver support, payment gateway and maintenance services for a multi-year project. The solution will add SIEMENS AC EV charging stations and Tritium DC fast charging stations throughout the SCE region.

"SCE is a 10-year leader in the electrification of transport, and we're excited by the opportunity to work with them to increase EV adoption and make EV charging infrastructure more accessible," said John Deboer, head of Siemens eMobility Solutions and Future Grid Business in North America. "We are thrilled to support our partner EvGateway in providing charging stations throughout Southern California parks and beaches."

EV Charging Solution

"To continue the fantastic growth we are seeing in transport electrification, it is critical to deploy more infrastructure to accommodate driver and fleet charging needs," said Tritium President of the Americas Mike Calise. "Partnerships with global companies like SIEMENS alongside specialized companies like EvGateway ensure a worldwide charging footprint with truly optimized solutions. We are proud of our continued partnerships with EvGateway and SIEMENS, and are thrilled to be part of such an important initiative with Southern California Edison. With all of us together, our solutions provide an EV charging powerhouse to bring more publicly available DC fast charging to Californians."

SCE will install charging stations at 27 park and beach locations in Southern California within SCE's territory (extending from Ventura County to Orange County). SCE will also implement a customer outreach marketing campaign to promote awareness of the availability of EV charging across California. SCE will own and operate all electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSEs) in this pilot.

"EvGateway is very excited to be able to help shape the state of California's EVSE infrastructure grid. Our partners are proven industry leaders who we have built great relationships with to provide turn-key solutions for the EVSE market on a national level. We are looking forward to working with SCE to be able to help them fulfill their charger installation pipeline," said Reddy Marri, EvGateway President.

EvGateway's strategic partnerships with industry-leader EV charging manufacturers allows it to provide full, turn-key EVSE solutions that include Charging Infrastructure, Installation Services, Charging Network, Payment Gateway, Mobile App, 24x7 Remote Monitoring and Maintenance Support Services.

About Siemens

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001 by e-mobility pioneers, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary technology to create the world's most advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles.

Compact, robust designs to look great on the main street or thrive in the world's harshest conditions, Tritium technology is easy to install, easy to own and easy to use. And we never stop innovating to support our customers around the world.

Visit tritiumcharging.com to see how we're revolutionizing electric transportation.

About EvGateway

EvGateway is a turn-key EVSE infrastructure solution provider that can deliver on charging installation, maintenance, networking, payment gateway and support for the EV Charging stations. We partner with of some of the world's leading companies to make charging convenient.

For more information, visit www.Evgateway.com.

