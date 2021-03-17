Vaycaychella could help change the real estate investment landscape by including retail investors, says Soulstring Media

Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF), Vaycaychella, is planning to get even better. After completing its final beta testing before its planned June production launch, the company said it intends to do more than empower a new generation of short-term rental property operator entrepreneurs. Now, they are extending the concept to include cryptocurrency and crowdfunding features. Thus, like all potentially great apps, Vaycaychella is evolving in a pro-active manner.

Vaycaychella 1.0 is expected to hit the market with demand waiting. For WSGF, they believe the app can generate upwards of $100 million in its first 12-months of global service. It very well could. In fact, Vaycaychella is building what could be the very first alternative real estate finance application designed to facilitate the purchase of short-term rental properties. Some believe it can become the Robinhood app for retail traders wanting to build a property portfolio.

For WSGF, the app has been a dedicated work in progress. WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year, making the new business acquisition its primary focus. Following the purchase, WSGF has filed for a name change that more reflects the company's mission. The company said in a release on Tuesday that no reverse or forward split is concurrently underway with the name and ticker change.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkef-9j999Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkef-9j999Y

Beta Launch Ongoing

The company launched its final beta testing of the app in February, which was met with intense interest. More than 200 users are currently testing the Vaycaychella app, who will provide comments about the app and make suggestions that could possibly be integrated into the app. The company expects to include more users in the test, with additional applications being sent this week.

Management also confirmed that the app is on schedule to meet its full product launch in June. That sets up at least one near-term catalyst. When WSGF announced the official beta launch in March, shares rallied by 97% intraday before profit-takers stepped in. Speculators believe that a rally of a more significant proportion will happen on the official global launch and suggest a wait-and-see strategy instead of flipping shares.

Keep in mind, too, WSGF is working to make this app better and, at the same time, is said to be evaluating strategic options to complement the app. Thus, 2021 could be a big year for the company and its investors.

Behind The Curtain

As noted, Vaycaychella is roughly halfway through its planned March beta test. Investors are paying attention. Volume has been growing, and during the first week in March, shares surged by more than 100% intraday on the announcement that the final beta testing of the Vaycaychella app had started. Since then, shares have been consolidating and generally following the overall market trends.

The good news is that volume remains high, trading between 25M and 366M shares this month. The 366M share day took the stock from $0.028 to $0.0699 in early morning trade. Investors believe the actual product launch can outperform that day.

There is good reason to believe the share price can rally substantially higher. After all, Vaycaychella is designed to change the landscape for retail investor participation in the billion-dollar vacation real estate market. At its core, Vaycaychella is an alternative finance application designed to facilitate the purchase of short-term rental properties, empower a new generation of short-term rental property operator entrepreneurs (or Rentrepreneurs), and give them quick access to the tool needed to build a property interest portfolio.

After seeing the app in beta testing, some users posted that the app's functionality could push it toward becoming the "Robinhood" app of real estate investing. They may be right. Vaycaychella is being built to target a massive retail investor market shut out from buying substantial real estate ownership positions. The most significant part of the app, according to test users, is that it can facilitate fractional ownership in multiple properties worldwide. Thus, like a stock portfolio, investors can build a portfolio in numerous properties worldwide to diversify their holdings and risk.

And while some compare it to apps like Airbnb and VRBO, it's not a fair comparison. While ABNB and VRBO focus on connecting renters and landlords, Vaycaychella is designed to bring together investors and owners. Thus, the model is entirely different, and investors need not fear competing against the industry giants. Moreover, the app has a further distinction by staying exclusively focused on the vacation rental property market and could place Vaycaychella ideally positioned to accelerate planned expansion into the short-term rental ecosystem. Of course, further development of the app is expected.

For now, though, Vaycaychella can transform parts of an industry. But for WSGF investors, it may transform a portfolio.

WSGF Stockholders Expected To Benefit

While Vaycaychella can be transformational to the real estate market, for WSGF investors, a transformation could happen as well- to their portfolios. Mainly, if WSGF's lofty projections prove correct, WSGF stock could experience exponential gains. Management has said they expect the app's potential can deliver upwards of $100 million in revenues in the first year of its full production launch.

True, it's a lofty estimate. But, considering that investment app Robinhood has an $11 billion valuation, and Acorns is valued at roughly $870 million in less than ten years from their respective launch, it's not an out of the ballpark projection. Those two grew swiftly to earn those valuations as well. Moreover, if Vaycaychella was to only reach $50 million in its first year, WSGF stock would most likely be trading in dollars, not pennies.

Thus, as consolidation continues and the stock trading at two-week lows, the time may be right to pick at shares. Remember, WSGF tends to follow penny stock trends, so the recent weakness may not be company-specific at all.

Undoubtedly, March and April will be pivotal times in WSGF's history. Not only are catalysts in play, but if reached could transform WSGF from an app developer to a real estate investment app juggernaut. And if the company announces in April that the beta test was a huge success, expect the value to increase.

After all, WSGF is known to trade higher on good news. And a successful beta test and a confirmed June launch could deliver a punch.

