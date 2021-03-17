Wheat Ridge, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) ("Torque" or the "Company"), (www.torquelb.com) an emerging leader in the active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements marketplace, is excited to announce that the Company has signed up-and-coming social media superstar Mariam Olivera as a key influencer helping to promote its American Metabolix (www.americanmetabolix.com) branded line of products.

Olivera has more than 2.3 million social media followers and fans across multiple platforms, including more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram, where she has cultivated a stunning 7.11% engagement rate - according to Digitalmarketingcommunity.com, the average Instagram engagement rate by audience is 1.22%.

Mariam Olivera is a top influencer on both Instagram (@mariam_olv) and TikTok (@mariam_olv). She will be doing Instagram posts and stories for American Metabolix as well as TikTok videos with swipe-ups for ordering from the American Metabolix website.

"Mariam is a perfect complement to American Metabolix because she has credibility as a health & fitness advocate and model, and she can reach a massive audience with very little overlap with our other marketing activities," commented Leonard K. Armenta Jr, President of Torque. "She is a phenomenal social media presence with a rapidly growing brand and a level of engagement with her base that you rarely come across. She will pack a punch with her posts, and we anticipate a clear impact."

Torque recently closed its acquisition of American Metabolix and its branded line of leading sports nutrition products, which are sold in over 550 brick and mortar locations across multiple countries, including the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and Russia, among others.

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) is focused on driving performance through acquisitions and by advancing original brands in the rapidly growing supplemental nutrition marketplace.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding departure of the company's CEO. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

