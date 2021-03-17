Studio City, Los Angeles--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - Web Blockchain Media, Inc. (OTC Pink: WEBB) a diversified holding company specializing in mass media covering cryptocurrency, today announced that's its subsidiary CryptoCake will launch two new weekly shows for its growing streaming channel devoted to digital currency news, info and entertainment. Both shows will premiere on CryptoCake's YouTube channel on Friday March 19th. Crypto Daily and Kenn Bosak will both be interviewing viral legend and actor Nathan "dogface" Apodaca chatting about his NFT drop. Nathan became famous for his skateboarding while lip synching video to the track "dreams" by Fleetwood Mac and has been labeled by the press as the best moment of 2020. Here is the famous video:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcWA2wEFkeY

What is an NFT?

NFTs are non-fungible tokens or coins that represent a unique digital asset such as an image, music or video. They are different from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin because you cannot trade them for another one of the same item. NFTs are unique and not typically a currency but a value system.

About The Shows:

"CRYPTO CLOUT" is hosted by Crypto Daily, known as the wittiest and most clever influencer in digital currency space. Crypto Daily, who also goes by Cameron, will interview star studded public figures and get their thoughts on crypto and NFTs. The show is meant to poke fun at the digital current space while also getting guests' feelings and thoughts about everything in crypto. Celebs may also tease or introduce upcoming NFT drops as well.

CryptoCake CEO and Co-Founder Steve Slome: "We are excited to bring CryptoDaily on board as as our host for "Crypto Clout." He is by the far the most clever and wittiest influencer in the space. He is our Conan O'Brien meets Joe Rogan of Crypto.

"NFT's with KENN BOSAK" - Kenn Bosak is one of the earliest NFT adopters AKA the 'CEO of NFTS' will host a talk show entirely dedicated to the world of NFT's. Each week Bosak will discuss anything NFT's from around the internet. He will display his NFT's on his easel, as an ode to Bob Ross, while giving his insights. He will also interview artist and public figures who create interesting NFTs to share or promote. Mr. Slome: "Kenn is the true first fan and pioneer of NFT's. Kenn is the perfect host to set the world straight all things NFT's. He's the Bob Ross of NFT's. Everyone loves him."

CryptoCake Co-Founder and President Lee Zuckerman: "These two shows add to the variety of programming we are building for our CryptoCake media network, great additions together with our Weekly Update show with BitBoy Crypto. Our focus is on creating content of value that is engaging for both crypto savvy audiences and new viewers that don't own any Bitcoin yet. We're excited to welcome Crypto Daily and Kenn Bosak to the CryptoCake family!"

To learn more about Web Blockchain Media and its CryptoCake channel, please visit the company's website.

ABOUT CRYPTOCAKE

CryptoCake is a digital media company producing content focused on the crypto, NFT and blockchain space and will soon be launching America's first free, 24/7 streaming channel devoted to this financial tech space. CryptoCake is a subsidiary of Web Blockchain Media, Inc. CryptoCake aims to be the most important global TV channel and streaming source for emerging digital currencies, blockchain news, NFT commentary, and entertainment.

ABOUT WEB BLOCKCHAIN MEDIA, INC.

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. is a California-Headquartered, publicly traded company (OTC Pink: WEBB) incorporated in the state of Colorado. We are a diversified holdings company that creates growth through asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders.

To learn more, please visit the company's website at http://webblockchainmedia.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements," as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Public Relations Contact:

WEBB

info@webblockchainmedia.com

http://www.webblockchainmedia.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77554