Distinguished leader Steve Neat joins Alation to accelerate growth and regional expansion, enhance customer intimacy

Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Steve Neat as its new Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Steve will address the ever-increasing demand for Alation in EMEA; develop new sales channels; and contribute to strategies that drive business value for Alation's international customers.

"I am excited to have a deep-rooted industry executive like Steve join the Alation team to lead our growth in EMEA," said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder, Alation. "His wealth of knowledge and experience building teams and supporting customers will be instrumental in ensuring we capture the significant demand for Alation in EMEA."

With an extensive knowledge base of business applications for the enterprise, Neat brings more than 35 years of experience and a track record of building and scaling high-performing sales teams. As an experienced executive he will draw upon his expertise in analytics, CRM, ERP and data intelligence, having previously worked for companies such as Oracle, Siebel Systems, SAS, and SAP. Most recently, Neat joins Alation from Collibra, where he served as Vice President of Sales, EMEA, for nearly five years and scaled the organization's EMEA sales team.

"Alation is well-positioned within the enterprise data intelligence market, as organizations of all sizes race to create a data culture and become more data-driven," said Steve Neat, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, Alation. "I'm excited to join Alation at this pivotal stage of growth, further expand our sales coverage beyond the U.S., and build out a local team to better serve our customers and help them succeed on their data intelligence journeys."

Alation pioneered the data catalog market and today is leading its evolution into a platform for a broad range of data intelligence solutions including data search discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 230 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation, including AbbVie, American Family Insurance, Cisco, Exelon, Finnair, Munich Re, New Balance, Pfizer, Scandinavian Airlines, and US Foods. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation is backed by leading venture capitalists including Costanoa, Data Collective, Icon, Sapphire, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.

