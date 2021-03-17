Eagle Plains Resources Ltd: Eagle Plains Acquires Additional Claims to Uranium Portfolio, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) has completed staking activity adding 989 ha to the 2410 ha Lazy Edward Bay Project located about 60 kilometers west of the Key Lake Mill and historic mine. The claims are owned 100% by EPL and have no underlying encumbrances.

Lazy Edward Bay consists of four claims immediately south of the southern margin of the Athabasca Sandstone and east of the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a crustal-scale, regional geological boundary. The project covers several shallow uranium exploration targets including three priority geophysical anomaly targets identified by a 2010 high sensitivity airborne magnetic gradiometer survey carried out by JNR Resources. The property has never been drilled.

16 kilometers west of Lazy Edward Bay, Eagle Plains controls the 4066 ha Cable Bay Project. Also located along the Athabasca Basin margin, the Cable Bay tenures cover EM geophysical conductors and two high priority magnetic gradiometer survey picks from the 2010 JNR survey. The geophysical anomalies are located within and adjacent to the Cable Bay Shear Zone and the property is thought to be prospective for shallow basement-hosted uranium mineralization.

See Lazy Edward Bay/Cable Bay map here

Additional Eagle Plains Uranium Projects

See EPL Saskatchewan Project Summary map here

Eagle Plains holds a 100% interest in a number of uranium projects in Saskatchewan including:

Bell Lake West Project, located approximately 15km west of ISO Energy's Hurricane discovery

Eagle Lake Project (U - Rare Earth Element ("REE"))

Flat Rock Island Project (U)

See Bell Lake West map here

The above results and information were taken directly from the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI) and assessment reports filed with the Saskatchewan government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Past results or discoveries on proximate lands are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

Eagle Plains Uranium Royalties

Eagle Plains holds a number of strategic uranium and REE royalties in Saskatchewan with corporations including Cameco, Orano, Denison Mines, ALX, UEX and others.

Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and a Director of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., has prepared, reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Eagle Plains also holds significant royalty interests in western Canadian projects covering a broad spectrum of commodities. Management's focus is to advance its most promising exploration projects. In addition, Eagle Plains continues to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Expenditures from 2011-2020 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $22M, most of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 37,000 m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

