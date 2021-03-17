ThinkMarkets Named Best CFD Provider at the City of London Wealth Management Awards

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkMarkets, a premium multi-asset online brokerage that provides users with a borderless trading experience, today announced it has been named Best CFD Provider at the City of London Wealth Management Awards (COLWMA). The awards were announced at a virtual ceremony that took place on March 10. The event marked the 21st year these awards have been running, with more than 60,000 votes received this year alone.

"We are pleased to be named 'Best CFD Provider' by the prestigious COLWMA Awards process," said Nauman Anees, CEO of ThinkMarkets. "This award is a testament to our innovative product offerings and our talented team, who each play an important role as we continue to deliver the highest level of service to our users."

COLWMA recognise, promote and celebrate quality of service from Wealth Management companies and individuals. Winners of the company awards are determined by an online, public vote which took place between 18th January 2021 and 12th February 2021. Individual awards are based on the number of nominations received, reasons provided with each nomination and information in the public domain. The process is overseen by an independent panel of judges.

"The number of votes in the COLWMA online poll in 2021 from private investors smashed all records. Uniquely, as winners are determined by the investors themselves, we are pleased that interest in these Awards increases each year," said Stephen Pinner, MD at Goodacre UK, the company managing COLWMA. "ThinkMarkets has done exceptionally well to win the Award for 'Best CFD Provider' amongst some very tough competition during what is a challenging time for everyone."

To learn more about ThinkMarkets please visit, www.thinkmarkets.com.

COLWMA is the registered trade mark for the City of London Wealth Management Awards Limited

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is globally regulated multi-asset brokerage company with over a decade of presence in online financial markets. The company operates with financial licenses from ASIC in Australia, the FCA in the UK, JFSA in Japan and the South African SFCA. Since its founding in Chicago in 2010, the firm has grown to a global powerhouse with over 190 employees worldwide. The company has operational presence on four continents with offices in Chicago, London, Melbourne, Tokyo, Sofia and Johannesburg.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457575/ThinkMarkets_Logo_Logo.jpg