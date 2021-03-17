Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - Alpha Cognition Inc. ("ACI"), a biopharmaceutical company with near term commercialization potential for its lead drug candidate ALPHA-1062, announced today that Dr. Fred Sancilio, ACI's President will be presenting at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference on March 24th, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST. The presentation will cover key areas of ACI's business and the ALPHA-1062 development plan for the treatment of Alzheimer's dementia.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for our presentation at the spectator link for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for under-served neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

ALPHA-1062, a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration.

ALPHA-0602 is a gene therapy program delivering progranulin, a neurotrophic protein, and is in preclinical development for the treatment of ALS. ALPHA-0602 is patented and has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA.

