Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Geotech Airborne Geophysical Surveys to conduct a VTEM Max and Groundfloor EM survey over the Renzy claims group. In conjunction with the survey, Fjordland recently staked an additional 255 claims to increase the total project area to approximately 235 square kilometres. Equipment is currently being delivered to site and the survey is expected to start imminently.

James Tuer, Fjordland's President, commented, "We have expanded the Renzy project to the south to capture a number of interesting regional magnetic signatures and coincident nickel rich grab samples documented in the public database. We believe Geotech's VTEM Max time-domain EM system is the best exploration tool available to us for unearthing new and deeper nickel targets. When added with Groundfloor EM, we expect to generate a number of high potential future drill targets. Over 50% of the survey area has never been flown by any heliborne Mag or EM survey. The balance of the area, principally over the Renzy mine was last flown in 2004 using an AeroTEM II survey. The VTEM Max survey offers a significant improvement over that outdated system."

About the Survey

The Geotech VTEM Max survey comprises a 2,706 line-km survey at 100m line spacing over one block. The time Domain EM system is excellent for locating discrete conductive anomalies as well as mapping lateral and vertical variations in resistivity which is essential for a successful nickel exploration campaign. According to Geotech, it offers the industry's highest signal to noise ratio and spatial resolution of conductors together with unparalleled depth of penetration and the highest resolution.

The Groundfloor EM is a relatively new approach to minimizing exploration risk by utilizing low noise ground sensors strategically positioned during the airborne survey to allow for the collection of EM step response data. Ground sensors are positioned near a known potential target, such as the Renzy mine pit and other existing untested anomalies. The VTEM EM system transmitter is then utilized as a moving transmitter for the Groundfloor measurements. The Groundfloor can provide a step response calculation which will greatly increase the conductivity discrimination of the VTEM system and allow for an improved prioritization of high conductivity targets. The system was pioneered by Brian Bengert of Platform Geoscience. Brian is a noted nickel specialist and was a principal member of the team that discovered the underground resources at Voisey's Bay. Together with assistance from HPX, a significant Fjordland shareholder, the team at Platform Geoscience will be assisting with the collection and post processing of the survey data.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic deposits located in Canada. Fjordland is actively exploring three high quality nickel projects.

In collaboration with HPX and Commander Resources, Fjordland is exploring the South Voisey's Bay "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is a Ni-Cu-Co deposit analogous to the nearby Voisey's Bay deposit located approximately 80 km to the north.

Fjordland has been granted an option by CanAlaska Uranium to earn an initial 49% interest in the North Thompson Nickel Belt project, situated 20 km. north of Vale's long-life Thompson mine located in northern Manitoba. The project is considered prospective for Ni-Cu-Co-PGE magmatic sulphide mineralization analogous to the deposits hosting the historic mine.

Fjordland has an agreement to acquire 100% of the Renzy nickel copper project located near Maniwaki Quebec by spending $1.0 million over 5 years. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70 % Nickel and 0.72 % Copper. The location of the Renzy Shear zone and the overall quantity of the mafic/ultramafic rocks in the area that carry sulfides with elevated concentration of Ni, Cu, and PGM's bodes well for finding additional deposits.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo., a technical advisor to the Company, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release. For further technical information please visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com.

