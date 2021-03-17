TrendMiner Delivers Prediction and Product Quality to Digital Supply Chain Management

Solution from Software AG works with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud

HOUSTON, TX and DARMSTADT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Software AG (SOW) today announced its TrendMiner software, which provides self-service industrial analytics for smart factories and Industry 4.0 operations, combines with the power of SAP S/4HANA® Cloud and SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud. As an open technology, the software also integrates into various IoT stacks including Software AG's Cumulocity IoT, to help predict and improve product quality (predictive quality management) in digital supply chain management.

"With TrendMiner, Software AG helps companies to leverage their industrial data, from sensors to control systems to historians in order to unlock its value," said Stefan Sigg, Chief Product Officer and executive board member at Software AG. "TrendMiner puts advanced analytics into the hands of production experts to address day-to-day questions. With Software AG's SAP partnership, we can help companies to turn their supply chain and production data into competitive advantages and accelerate their roadmaps to become intelligent enterprises."

TrendMiner is available on SAP Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The software helps enable operational experts in process and other industries to analyze, predict and optimize performance using sensor-generated time-series data. This helps companies turn digital supply chain data into a competitive advantage by predicting production quality. TrendMiner extends the reach and benefits of the valuable data in SAP S/4HANA to new stakeholders on the manufacturing shop floor by giving them a ready-to-run solution created directly out of industry expertise.

"This is what an intelligent enterprise can look like -- we want our customers to benefit from the potential of Industry 4.0, where process and asset experts are empowered with advanced diagnostics to intuitively answer their day-to-day questions with the help of pattern recognition and machine learning technologies," said Jan Gilg, president SAP S/4HANA at SAP. "By partnering with Software AG, we help enable production line operators to become process analytics engineers of the future."

Software AG reimagines integration, sparks business transformation and enables fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it's shareable, usable and powerful - enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth.

Learn more about Software AG at www.softwareag.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

TrendMiner, a Software AG company and part of the IoT & Analytics division, delivers self-service data analytics to optimize process performance in industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, water & wastewater, pharmaceutical, metals & mining, and other process industries. TrendMiner software is based on a high-performance analytics engine for time-series data that allows users to question data directly, without the support of data scientists. The plug-and-play software adds immediate value upon deployment, eliminating the need for infrastructure investment and long implementation projects. Search, diagnostic, and predictive capabilities enable users to speed up root cause analysis, define optimal processes, and configure early warnings to monitor production. TrendMiner software also helps team members to capture feedback and leverage knowledge across teams and sites. In addition, TrendMiner offers standard integrations with a wide range of historians such as OSIsoft PI, Yokogawa Exaquantum, AspenTech IP.21, Honeywell PHD, GE Proficy Historian, and Wonderware InSQL.

Founded in 2008 and now part of Software AG, TrendMiner's global headquarters is located in Belgium and has offices in the U.S., Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands.

