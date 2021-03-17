Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Bahnbrechende Meldung für Micro Cap: Einstieg in Multi-Milliardenmarkt fix…
WKN: A2QQW1 ISIN: SE0015660014 
17.03.21
17.03.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bonus issue and listing of B-shares in Acrinova AB (106/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Acrinova AB's extra general meeting held on
March 1, 2021, the company will carry out a bonus issue in relations 1:1 in
ACRI A-shares for the issue of ACRI B-shares.  ACRI B will be listed on First
North Premier. First day of trading in the B-shares will be on March 22, 2021.
Record date for the bonus issue in ACRI A is on March 19, 2021. 

Short name:                                                ACRI B               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                                                 SE0015660030         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                                             219981               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading in ACRI B:                            March 22, 2021       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading in ACRI A including the right to       March 17, 2021       
 receive ACRI B:                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                                            First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                                           MiFID II tick size   
                                                            table               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                                                  SSME                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
