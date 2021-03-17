Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bonus issue and listing of B-shares in Acrinova AB (106/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Acrinova AB's extra general meeting held on March 1, 2021, the company will carry out a bonus issue in relations 1:1 in ACRI A-shares for the issue of ACRI B-shares. ACRI B will be listed on First North Premier. First day of trading in the B-shares will be on March 22, 2021. Record date for the bonus issue in ACRI A is on March 19, 2021. Short name: ACRI B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015660030 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219981 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading in ACRI B: March 22, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading in ACRI A including the right to March 17, 2021 receive ACRI B: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.