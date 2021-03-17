Classworx: Paul Tracey Hosts Second Fitness Class on ClassWorx This Thursday March 18, 2021 at 6:00AM EST

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), owner of ClassWorx.com, a Virtual Online Directory for anyone offering Virtual Events, is proud to announce an upcoming event with fitness instructor Paul Tracey. Attendees can workout with Paul Tracey virtually by accessing his class via ClassWorx.

ClassWorx is excited to welcome back Paul Tracey for his second class hosted on ClassWorx. We also invite and welcome other fitness professionals as well as any other instructor, professor, teacher, or industry expert that wants to host live events for attendees. Anyone can use the ClassWorx platform to host live events offered through Zoom and get paid through Stripe directly by attendees. ClassWorx is the leading virtual instructor directory connecting attendees with hosts globally.

Paul Tracey will be hosting his 'Cardio Blast 30' this upcoming Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 6:00AM EST. Come get your day started, and you will be able to skip the coffee, or not that's up to you. This Cardio Blast, 30-minute workout, will get your day off to an amazing start, with no regrets. Imagine getting yourself up and getting in a workout before most people even hear their alarm go off. This is what separates us from others, waking up and showing up. Let's DO THIS!! Let's burn some calories before that first meal, with a combination of high and low-impact cardio and a taste of strength training to finish the course.

Class Details:

The class is scheduled for Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 6:00AM EST and is available to the first 30 sign-ups. The class will last approximately 30 minutes and is hosted on ClassWorx via Zoom. Payments are made by attendees through Stripe. Attendees will need dumbbells, resistance bands, and a step if possible.

About Paul Tracey and Inspirational Fitness

Inspirational Fitness was originally founded in 2010, primarily focusing on personal training and bootcamp classes. We have now added programs such as kickboxing, step aerobics, core training, and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) classes.

Founder Paul Tracey has used his knowledge, experience, and acquired methodology to create a rewarding and challenging environment to each class. This will ensure the after-burn, which is your body's ability to stay in fat-burning mode long after your workout is completed. This process revs up your metabolism and accelerates calorie burning for up to 24hrs.

Mission

We educate our members on the benefits of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This includes fitness classes, an awareness of healthy nutritional choices, and information related to underlying conditions such as (diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol).

Certifications

Personal Training CPT NFPT

Group X ACE/YMCA

Body Pump. Les Mills

Aqua Aerobics...

Senior Fit - Healthways/Tivity

Matter Of Balance - University Of Stanford

Attended Ohio University School of Nutrition

About ClassWorx

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

