Strong growth in both EMEA North America had enabled Pomerol Partners to transition into a global partnership model, whilst appointing a further 2 talented partners. These appointments will accelerate the firm's presence, strengthening its position as a leader in the data and analytics space.

Pomerol recently announced the appointment of its newest partners into the newly formed partnership with effect from 1st January 2021.

"Pomerol's strategy is to provide our clients with cutting edge technology and advisory when it comes to their data and analytics strategy. It is therefore key that we promote and attract the very best in our industry. The appointments of Goncalo Pereira Scott Duthie to the partnership ensure we continue to deliver this value to our clients as we continue to grow," states David Anderson, Managing Partner EMEA.

"Moving to a partnership model allows better focus. More time to extend current client relationships and executing growth plans, with less friction. Attracting top quality partners in our target markets is core to these initiatives," states Fred Hefer, Managing Partner North America.

Recent client demand has also facilitated the firm opening a nearshore centre of excellence based out of Lisbon in Portugal, and the expansion into the east coast of the USA through offices in Miami due in H2 2021.

New Partners

Pomerol has appointed the following professionals to partner:

Goncalo Pereira works within the EMEA region heading up the technical delivery for clients ranging in industries such as aerospace, finance, retail, life sciences. He joined Pomerol in 2020 after spending the last 11 years helping clients globally with their data transformation programs. Goncalo also heads up the product development and nearshoring centre in Lisbon.

Scott Duthie originally started his career with Pomerol based out of the London office 6.5 years ago, and now leads much of the data strategy for Pomerol's largest enterprise clients in North America.Scott's technical expertise coupled with his specific focus on data strategy has fuelled unprecedented growth in Pomerol's North American operation.

About

Pomerol refers to Pomerol Partners Group LLP which is the global partnership incorporating its global network of regional offices.

Pomerol is a leading data consultancy firm, servicing customers globally through various class leading technology partnerships.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005012/en/

Contacts:

Fred Hefer, Pomerol Partners

+1 (773) 831 7773

info@pomerolpartners.com

https://us.pomerolpartners.com/contact/