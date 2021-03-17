Interconnections enable data exchange, peering and cloud connectivity at Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge locations, giving edge applications access to thousands of local and global networks

DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, announced today it has established interconnections with Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge platform. The interconnections give edge applications global reach via thousands of networks that interconnect through DE-CIX Dallas and DE-CIX Chicago, as well as via extended reach to DE-CIX New York, where those same applications can access efficient network routes through DE-CIX's GlobePEER Remote service. DE-CIX's global neutral interconnection ecosystem reaches all the way from the DE-CIX IXs in North America, to Europe, the Middle East, and India, and on to Southeast Asia, connecting close to 2200 networks overall. DE-CIX interconnection services are available today from Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge locations in Dallas and Chicago using Vapor IO's web portal and its software-controlled Kinetic Edge Exchange platform.

"Edge applications aren't just for local processing. They are often dependent on national and global reach, which is why our customers are excited to enrich their edge connectivity via access to thousands of networks on the DE-CIX platform," said Cole Crawford, founder CEO of Vapor IO. "DE-CIX is an exceptional addition to our service offering. Customers can leverage DE-CIX interconnection capabilities through our SDN platform, enabling autonomous, software defined interconnection that enables best-in-class data delivery to content, high-volume networks, and service providers in local, national and international markets via a single Kinetic Edge port connection to DE-CIX."

"We're excited to offer DE-CIX Chicago's and DE-CIX Dallas's local and remote peering capabilities through the Kinetic Edge platform. Accessibility on the Kinetic Edge platform provides SDN access to DE-CIX IXs, enabling Vapor's edge data center and network customers the ability to reach our ecosystem of networks," adds Ed d'Agostino, General Manager of DE-CIX North America. "Through the established NNIs with Vapor's network in Chicago and Dallas, in conjunction with their SDN capabilities, DE-CIX's 2021 goal of enabling greater edge access to DE-CIX's North American exchanges is firmly in motion. Vapor's Kinetic Edge is an ideal platform to enable connectivity from the edge to our core IX infrastructure.

DE-CIX Dallas is the largest carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange serving the Southwest region. DE-CIX Dallas ranks among the top 20 largest IXs in the United States with reach to over 90 networks including carriers, ISPs, content, cloud, and other networks to optimize the delivery of content at the edge.

DE-CIX Chicago, which launched on December 16, 2020 with immediate access from 12 data centers throughout the metro market including key carrier hotels 427 S. LaSalle and 350 E. Cermak, is the company's third market in North America. DE-CIX Chicago is connected to DE-CIX's global network of IXs, including DE-CIX Dallas and DE-CIX New York, via a private network, creating a fully redundant, optimized low-latency route between each market.

About Vapor IO

Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge networking, colocation and exchange platform at the edge of the wireless and wireline networks. Serving the world's largest carriers, operators, cloud providers, web-scale companies and other innovative enterprises, the company's Kinetic Edge platform combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The Kinetic Edge platform offers the most flexible, highly-distributed infrastructure for delivering modern, low-latency applications, and the company has deployed its Kinetic Edge in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Pittsburgh, furthering its goal to deploy over 100 data centers in 36 U.S. markets over the next two years. Follow@VaporIO on Twitter.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is one of the world's leading operators of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 28 locations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, DE-CIX provides over 2200 network operators, Internet service providers (ISPs) and content providers from more than 100 countries with peering and interconnection services. The connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 70 Terabits. Taken into operation in 1995, DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world. Further information at www.de-cix.net.

