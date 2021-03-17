The directors said the company's shuttering of solar cell manufacturing-prompted by aging production equipment and a lack of scale-were unexpected.While preparing shareholders for an expected annual loss of RMB215 million ($33 million) from last year, the board of Chinese solar manufacturer Solargiga said in an announcement on today's Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it could not have "reasonably foreseen" its aging production equipment and lack of scale would force it to halt cell manufacturing in 2020. It added that it could not have predicted the rising polysilicon price and supply shortage ...

