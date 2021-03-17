London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - Connectivity is driving the future of the car. By 2025 more than 75% of all new cars sold will be connected in some fashion. In this webinar, we will explore how V2X effectively reduces the number of fatalities and paves the way for a fully automated future.

Reuters Events launched today Connectivity for Smarter and Safer Vehicles Webinar to discuss how connectivity is disrupting the industry taking safety to the next level.

The automotive industry is welcome to register to this complimentary webinar expecting more than 900+ attendees.

Speakers Confirmed:

Prashant Tiwari, Director - Intelligent Connected Systems , Toyota North America

, Frank Weith, Director Connected and Mobility Services , Volkswagen Group America

, Szabi Patay, Head of Automotive , Commsignia

, Michelle Avary, Head of Automotive and Autonomous Mobility, The World Economic Forum

Moderator: Roger Lanctot, Director Automotive Connected Mobility, Strategy Analytics

This live discussion will delve into:

Connectivity disrupting OEM business models.

How V2X as ADAS feature improves the level of safety

Onboard sensors vs V2X sensor data

Ownership & safety of the data

V2X accelerate the process to full autonomy.

