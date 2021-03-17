Chris Yiannakou promoted to head of Loomis Sayles Investments Limited (LSIL), Loomis Sayles' London-based entity

Role was previously held by Christine Kenny, who is repatriating to the United States in a newly created role as strategic project leader

Joseph Mukungu promoted to head of client relationship management, EMEA

Valerie Miles, fixed income trader, replaces Christine Kenny on the board of Loomis Sayles Investments Limited

Loomis, Sayles Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, announced today that Chris Yiannakou has been named head of Loomis Sayles Investments Limited (LSIL), Loomis Sayles' London-based entity. Chris reports jointly to Kevin Charleston, chairman and chief executive officer, and to Maurice Leger, director of global institutional services.

Chris Yiannakou is the head of Loomis Sayles Investments Limited, Loomis Sayles' London-based entity. (Photo: Business Wire)

Loomis Sayles opened the London office in 2012 to expand the firm's global footprint and strategically support the unique needs of EMEA investors. Less than 10 years later, the European/MENA book of business accounts for about £28.3 billion ($38.4 billion) in assets under management. LSIL also has a significant trading and research presence, with deep relationships in the UK and Europe.

In his new role, Chris is responsible for the overall operations of the firm's London office in addition to his duties as head of EMEA institutional services, overseeing a team primarily responsible for client and consultant relationships as well as business development across the EMEA region. In 2015, Chris was named director of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) institutional services, managing director and board member of LSIL. Chris joined Loomis Sayles in 2012 from UBS Global Asset Management, where he was head of consultant relationships for Europe. Prior to UBS, he was responsible for institutional consultant and client relationships with Pioneer Investments and Gartmore Investment Management, respectively. Chris earned a BA in Finance from Bournemouth University and also holds the Investment Management Certificate and Certificate in ESG Investing from the CFA Society of the UK.

"This promotion reflects Chris' leadership, hard work and commitment, which are apparent in both the growth of our assets under management and the talented team of sales and relationship management professionals he has helped develop," said Kevin Charleston. "Chris is a vital part of our strategy to grow our global asset base; most recently he also played a critical role in bringing the Loomis Sayles Euro Credit team on board and we look forward to his continued success in the future."

Chris assumes the head of office role from Christine Kenny, who is returning to the United States in a newly created position as a strategic project leader. Her initial focus will be working with Kathleen Bochman, director of ESG, on several critical ESG projects. Christine will report jointly to Kevin Charleston and John Russell, head of human resources.

"As one of the first two members of the London-based team, Christine was a key leader in establishing our business in Europe, and her commitment has set us up for success over the long term," said Kevin Charleston. "As co-head, managing director and compliance officer, she had the daunting tasks of forging strong relationships with the vast European sell-side market, as well as keeping up with the ever-changing regulatory landscape in the UK. She hired and developed many of the talented investment personnel in London and helped build a very diverse, team-oriented culture that anyone who has spent time in the London office can attest is truly special."

In conjunction with this transition, Christine will step off the LSIL board; this role will be assumed by Valerie Miles, fixed income trader in London. Valerie joined Loomis Sayles in 2014 and has 11 years of investment industry experience. Prior to Loomis Sayles, Valerie was a credit trader at ECM Asset Management Limited, covering corporates in investment grade, high yield and emerging markets. Previously, she was an investment grade CDS market maker at Societe Generale. Valerie earned a master's degree from Ecole Centrale Paris and a master's degree from Pantheon-Sorbonne University in Paris.

Joseph Mukungu has been promoted to head of client relationship management, EMEA. Joseph joined Loomis Sayles as a relationship manager in 2013 and has been responsible for retaining and growing the Loomis Sayles client base across the UK, Europe and the Middle East. In his new role, Joseph will focus on longer-term planning related to EMEA client engagement. He will continue to report to Chris Yiannakou and Jim Sia, head of relationship management. Joseph has 22 years of investment industry experience. Prior to Loomis Sayles, he was head of international client services at Neuberger Berman and head of client services relationship management at JO Hambro Capital Management. Joseph earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics with engineering from the University of Nottingham.

"Joseph's proven relationship management and client servicing skills will be key components of our business development plans across the EMEA region going forward," said Chris Yiannakou. "He has been an instrumental member of the team since he joined Loomis Sayles, and his partnership will be critical as we work closely with Natixis Investment Managers and the rest of the European-based institutional services team to collectively shape the future strategic direction and growth of our EMEA business."

