Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Embellence Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (107/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Embellence Group AB, company registration number 556006-0625, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Embellence Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 24, 2021. Shares Short name: EMBELL ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 21,400,000 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013888831 ------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219985 ------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556006-0625 ------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 085280399.