Dienstag, 23.03.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2021 | 10:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Embellence Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (121/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Embellence Group AB, company registration
number 556006-0625, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Embellence Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading
is expected to be March 24, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:                     EMBELL                  
Number of shares to be listed:  21,400,000              
ISIN code:                      SE0013888831            
Round Lot:                      1                       
Order book ID:                  219985                  
Company Registration Number:    556006-0625             
Market segment:                 First North STO/8       
Tick Size table:                MiFID II tick size table
MIC code:                       SSME                    
Trading currency:               SEK                     


Classification

Code  Name                  
40    Consumer Discretionary
4040  Retailers             



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 085280399.
