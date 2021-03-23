Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Embellence Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (121/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Embellence Group AB, company registration number 556006-0625, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Embellence Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 24, 2021. Shares Short name: EMBELL Number of shares to be listed: 21,400,000 ISIN code: SE0013888831 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 219985 Company Registration Number: 556006-0625 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK Classification Code Name 40 Consumer Discretionary 4040 Retailers This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 085280399.