Earl Resources Limited: Acquisition of Energy Storage Property, Reactivation and Concurrent Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Earl Resources Limited (the "Company") (TSXV:ERL.H) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Kepis & Pobe Financial Group Inc. ("K & P"), a boutique private equity energy firm, to acquire an assignment and novation of earn-in rights to targeted properties in the USA. The parties to the assignment are at arm's length. The agreement will allow the Company to acquire for consideration to be negotiated with the property vendors, a property or properties in Northwest Arizona for the purposes of developing bedded and domal salt cavern energy storage, to store compressed air/hydrogen for Long Term Energy Storage purposes (the "Acquisition"). The purchase price for the Acquisition will consist of an assignment of 10% of the earn in rights to K & P or it's assigns, and the Company funding the developmental costs associated with the properties and other terms which will be more clearly defined by a comprehensive definitive agreement.

Tapping the storage potential of these formations will require wide-ranging expertise in well permitting, drilling, solution-mining technology, cavern operations and well servicing-all skill sets to be developed by the Company's new management team supported by expertise from K & P. A further News Release will be issued which will identify the Company's new management team and Board. It is intended that the Transaction will result in the reactivation of the Company pursuant to the regulations of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), and the graduation of the Company from the NEX to a full listing of the post-acquisition common shares of Earl Resources Ltd on the TSX.V.

The Transaction remains subject to the receipt of all applicable regulatory and third-party approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, Shareholder approval and the satisfaction of other closing conditions which will be announced in a subsequent News Release.

The Company also announces that, as part and parcel of the reactivation, it plans to enter into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (the "Agent"), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the "Offering") for total proceeds of up to $3 million, on terms to be agreed to. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and to fund the Acquisition, subject to TSX.V Regulatory approval. No new control person of the Company will be created, as a result of the Transaction.

After reactivation, the Company intends to acquire and develop additional subsurface storage in multiple jurisdictions in North America, for both greenfield and brownfield opportunities.

For further investor information, please contact:

Paul Larkin, CEO

E-mail: plarkin@pro.net

Phone: 604 687 7767

