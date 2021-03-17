Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021
17.03.2021 | 15:34
KR1 plc - Investment: Starks Network

PR Newswire

London, March 17

17 March 2021

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Starks Network

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$200,000 in the Starks Network ("STN") project. KR1 took part in Stark's seed funding round, which was led by IOSG Ventures and Hypersphere Ventures.

Starks Network enables computation and analysis of personal data without sending them to third parties, preventing private data from being stolen or misused. The Starks Network enables a novel approach of Self-Sovereign Data and Self-Proving Computation and uses a zk-STARK based virtual machine for general purpose computations, providing Zero-Knowledge Proofs as a Service ('ZKPaaS') to other parachains in Polkadot or Kusama. As such, the network could become a backbone as a confidential computation infrastructure for the ecosystem in the future.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"Starks is a research-driven project coming out of academia and we are excited to support such a skilled team on their mission to bring data securely into blockchain applications while preserving users' privacy. This opens up new opportunities and will help push the development of the blockchain space forward."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven
Simon Nicol
+44 (0)16 2467 6716

simon@KR1.io
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein		(AQSE Corporate Adviser)
+44 (0)20 7469 0930
Nominis Advisory Ltd
Angus Campbell		(PR Adviser)
pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

