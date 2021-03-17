Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Bahnbrechende Meldung für Micro Cap: Einstieg in Multi-Milliardenmarkt fix…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 Ticker-Symbol: 01K 
Stuttgart
17.03.21
15:37 Uhr
9,800 Euro
-0,050
-0,51 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,80010,20015:58
PR Newswire
17.03.2021 | 15:40
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 17

Keller Group plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Awards made under Keller Group plc's Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

On 15 March 2021 Keller Group plc (the "Company") granted:

  • Deferred bonus awards totalling 67,607 ordinary shares of 10p each in Keller Group plc ("Ordinary Shares"); and
  • Performance share awards totalling 427,074 Ordinary Shares

as awarded by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the LTIP to the PDMRs listed in the tables below.

The Company received notification from PDMRs on 17 March 2021 of the granting of deferred bonus awards and performance share awards under the LTIP in respect of the following number of Ordinary Shares.

Deferred Bonus Award - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020

Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Ordinary Shares for a period of two years. The deferred award retains eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.

NamePositionNo. of Ordinary Sharesawarded1/3
Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3
Michael SpeakmanChief Executive Officer23,53028,310
David BurkeChief Financial Officer3,5223,522

Other PDMRs are subject to a deferral into Ordinary Shares of any annual bonus payment in excess of 100% of salary. The deferral is also for a period of two years, with the deferred award retaining eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.

NamePositionNo. of Ordinary Sharesawarded1/3
Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3
Eric DrooffChief Operating Officer of North America3,7183,718
James HindPresident of North America19,23024,078
Venu RajuEngineering and Operations Director14,05817,471
Peter WytonPresident of APAC3,5493,549

Performance Share Awards - for the period 2021/23

NamePositionNo. of Ordinary Shares awarded 1/2/3Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3
Michael SpeakmanChief Executive Officer102,858335,995
David BurkeChief Financial Officer56,27356,273
Graeme CookGroup Human Resources Director23,77077,721
Jim De WaelePresident of Europe27,01175,958
Eric DrooffChief Operating Officer of North America28,879105,465
James HindPresident of North America61,247202,904
Kerry PorrittGroup Company Secretary and Legal Advisor20,70963,719
John RaineGroup HSEQ Director20,40967,089
Venu RajuEngineering and Operations Director35,847117,278
Katrina RocheChief Information Officer22,05922,059
Peter WytonPresident of APAC28,01285,567

The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below. The weightings are all set at 25% in order to provide balance between measures and materiality to each of them individually.

MeasureWeightingVesting Schedule
% of award that will vest
0%25%100%
Operating Profit Margin25%Below 5.2%5.2%6.2%
Cumulative EPS25%Below 245p245p310p
ROCE25%Below 12%12%18%
Relative TSR25%Below medianMedianUpper quartile

The Performance Share Award performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2023, except for the Operating Profit Margin which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Award performance conditions are expected to vest in March 2024. Executive Directors are subject to a further two year holding period. Malus and clawback apply.

The above transactions took place in the United Kingdom, with a grant date of 15 March 2021 and the PDMRs being notified on 17 March 2021.

K A A Porritt
Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor
17 March 2021
www.keller.com

1 The price used to calculate the maximum number of ordinary shares under the Deferred Bonus Award and Performance Share Award was 833p, being the average closing price on 10, 11 and 12 March 2021 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of Ordinary Shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2021 Performance Share Award.

3 The awards above exclude notional dividends.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information

KELLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.