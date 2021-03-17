KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Awards made under Keller Group plc's Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

On 15 March 2021 Keller Group plc (the "Company") granted:

Deferred bonus awards totalling 67,607 ordinary shares of 10p each in Keller Group plc ("Ordinary Shares"); and

Performance share awards totalling 427,074 Ordinary Shares

as awarded by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the LTIP to the PDMRs listed in the tables below.

The Company received notification from PDMRs on 17 March 2021 of the granting of deferred bonus awards and performance share awards under the LTIP in respect of the following number of Ordinary Shares.

Deferred Bonus Award - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020

Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Ordinary Shares for a period of two years. The deferred award retains eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.

Name Position No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded1/3

Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3 Michael Speakman Chief Executive Officer 23,530 28,310 David Burke Chief Financial Officer 3,522 3,522

Other PDMRs are subject to a deferral into Ordinary Shares of any annual bonus payment in excess of 100% of salary. The deferral is also for a period of two years, with the deferred award retaining eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.

Name Position No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded1/3

Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3 Eric Drooff Chief Operating Officer of North America 3,718 3,718 James Hind President of North America 19,230 24,078 Venu Raju Engineering and Operations Director 14,058 17,471 Peter Wyton President of APAC 3,549 3,549

Performance Share Awards - for the period 2021/23

Name Position No. of Ordinary Shares awarded 1/2/3 Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3 Michael Speakman Chief Executive Officer 102,858 335,995 David Burke Chief Financial Officer 56,273 56,273 Graeme Cook Group Human Resources Director 23,770 77,721 Jim De Waele President of Europe 27,011 75,958 Eric Drooff Chief Operating Officer of North America 28,879 105,465 James Hind President of North America 61,247 202,904 Kerry Porritt Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor 20,709 63,719 John Raine Group HSEQ Director 20,409 67,089 Venu Raju Engineering and Operations Director 35,847 117,278 Katrina Roche Chief Information Officer 22,059 22,059 Peter Wyton President of APAC 28,012 85,567

The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below. The weightings are all set at 25% in order to provide balance between measures and materiality to each of them individually.

Measure Weighting Vesting Schedule % of award that will vest 0% 25% 100% Operating Profit Margin 25% Below 5.2% 5.2% 6.2% Cumulative EPS 25% Below 245p 245p 310p ROCE 25% Below 12% 12% 18% Relative TSR 25% Below median Median Upper quartile

The Performance Share Award performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2023, except for the Operating Profit Margin which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Award performance conditions are expected to vest in March 2024. Executive Directors are subject to a further two year holding period. Malus and clawback apply.

The above transactions took place in the United Kingdom, with a grant date of 15 March 2021 and the PDMRs being notified on 17 March 2021.

K A A Porritt

Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor

17 March 2021

1 The price used to calculate the maximum number of ordinary shares under the Deferred Bonus Award and Performance Share Award was 833p, being the average closing price on 10, 11 and 12 March 2021 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of Ordinary Shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2021 Performance Share Award.

3 The awards above exclude notional dividends.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information