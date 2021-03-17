Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien

WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 Ticker-Symbol: SBNC 
Tradegate
17.03.21
15:49 Uhr
12,850 Euro
-0,800
-5,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,80012,85015:50
12,80012,90015:50
Dow Jones News
17.03.2021 | 15:40
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro signs guarantee agreement with PJSC SBERBANK

DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro signs guarantee agreement with PJSC SBERBANK 

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro signs guarantee agreement with PJSC SBERBANK 
17-March-2021 / 15:07 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
RusHydro signs guarantee agreement with PJSC SBERBANK 
 
March 17, 2021. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) has announced signing of 
guarantee agreement with PJSC Sberbank. PJSC RusHydro obliges to be responsible for obligations of JSC Far Eastern 
Hydrogenating Company (JSC DGK) regarding revolving loan facility for 7 years with limit of up to RUB 10 bn. 
The maximum interest rate on the loan is equal to key rate set by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation plus 
4,00%. 
 
About RusHydro 
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company 
and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity 
including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. 
 
 
For more information: 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 
ir@rushydro.ru 
 
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future 
events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 
"expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms 
or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events 
or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events 
and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors 
could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking 
statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with 
operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically 
related to RusHydro and its operations. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           HYDR 
LEI Code:       2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   95772 
EQS News ID:    1176386 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2021 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
