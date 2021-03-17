DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro signs guarantee agreement with PJSC SBERBANK

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro signs guarantee agreement with PJSC SBERBANK 17-March-2021 / 15:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RusHydro signs guarantee agreement with PJSC SBERBANK March 17, 2021. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) has announced signing of guarantee agreement with PJSC Sberbank. PJSC RusHydro obliges to be responsible for obligations of JSC Far Eastern Hydrogenating Company (JSC DGK) regarding revolving loan facility for 7 years with limit of up to RUB 10 bn. The maximum interest rate on the loan is equal to key rate set by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation plus 4,00%. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 95772 EQS News ID: 1176386 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

