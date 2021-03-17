Carter Bankshares, Inc.: Carter Bank & Trust Gives Back Through Magical Moments of CARE Campaign

Bank contributed more than $23,000 to 35 non-profit organizations.

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Carter Bank & Trust recently contributed more than $23,000 to 35 local non-profit organizations throughout its footprint, as part of its Magical Moments of CARE campaign.

Carter Bank & Trust donated $10 for each new personal and business checking account opened October - December 2020, to one of 35 non-profits in the communities it serves.

"The Community Reinvestment Act team, in collaboration with team members in the field, took great care to identify organizations that help vulnerable populations, especially in light of the impacts of the pandemic," CRA and Fair Lending Officer Beverly Pitzer said. "Many of these organizations have been serving their communities for decades, and it has been a joy to add fuel to the valuable work that they have been doing for years, while also adapting so skillfully in the face of Covid-19 challenges."

While most of the donations were monetary, through conversations with the nonprofits, if a need was identified, the bank did our best to pitch in.

"When the Bread Basket shared they needed 200 face shields to help their elderly patrons to more comfortably and safely attend their daily free meals, our facilities department helped us to source, purchase and ship 200 face shields directly to the Bread Basket," Pitzer said.

"The objective of the Magical Moments of CARE campaign was to offer a gift, monetary or otherwise, to support non-profits in the communities we serve across our branch banking footprint in honor of customers and teammates, "Chief Retail Banking Officer Tami Buttrey said. "The campaign was well received, so much so, the bank has expanded the giving campaign in 2021.

The following non-profits received donations from Carter Bank & Trust: Person County Partnership for Children, Action Pathways, Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens, Boys and Girls Club of Danville Area, Bread Basket, CHASS Culpeper Housing and Shelter Services, Child Advocacy Center, Christian Ministry of Lincoln County, Communities in Schools, Everhart Primary Health Care, Family Crisis Support Services, Inc., Family Services of Piedmont, Fifth Street Ministries, God's Storehouse Soup Kitchen, Habitat for Humanity for the Roanoke Valley, Habitat for Humanity of Burke County, Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley, Healthy Families Rappahannock Area, HOPE Inc., Northern Virginia Family Service, Pitt County Council on Aging, Rockingham Hope, Rush Lifetime Homes Inc., Salvation Army of Wilson, Step, Inc., Tri-County Community Action Agency (TCCAA), United Way of Franklin County, United Way of North Carolina, United Way of Rutherford County, United Way of Southwest VA, United Way of the New River Valley, Valley Program for Aging Services, and the YMCA of Bristol.

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.1 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank & Trust has built a reputation upon a tradition of care for the communities it serves through convenience, local service, and custom solutions for all customers. Additional information about Carter Bank & Trust is available at www.CBTCares.com.

