TwinMelt: Lohmann develops state-of-the-art technology for sustainable bonding solutions without solvents

NEUWIED, Germany, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A significantly reduced carbon footprint and another big step towards sustainable adhesive bonding: Lohmann's "Bonding Pioneers" are starting the year 2021 with their new TwinMelt technology.

On a worldwide unique, partially patented, plant developed for Lohmann with various technology partners, the well-established high-tech adhesive tapes of the 170-year-old company from Neuwied, Germany, are taken to a new level. By means of a smart process which even allows for a combination of different materials, features and properties. New carrier materials, solvent-free acrylic and rubber systems are used for individual customer requirements and toll coating in every industry; from Automotive, Graphics, Home Appliance and Electronics to Industrial and Medical. And all of this is 100% solvent-free.

Doing without solvents and compromises: With TwinMelt, Lohmann creates a bonding technology that simultaneously meets the needs of the market and protects the environment. It enables emission savings of up to 3,500 t of CO2 per year - a value equivalent to the CO2 storage of 7,000 trees. Future-oriented materials and adhesive systems as well as an energy-efficient process control are the main factors within this optimized value chain.

"With TwinMelt into the future and beyond: We think Lohmann Beyond! Together with our customers. We not only take our responsibility for sustainable environmental practices seriously, but personally," says Dr. Carsten Herzhoff, Chief Technical Officer at Lohmann.

More information on TwinMelt: www.lohmann-tapes.com/twinmelt-en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458259/Lohmann.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308729/Lohmann_Logo.jpg

Lohmann GmbH und Co. KG

PR and Communications Manager:

Sonja Schöbitz M.A.

Irlicher Str. 55

56567 Neuwied

Tel.: +49 (0)2631 34 6040

sonja.schoebitz@lohmann-tapes.com