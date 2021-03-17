The Eastern European country is expected to add around 2 GW per year over the next five years, according to Polish research institute Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej. By the end of 2025, its cumulative installed PV capacity should reach 14.93 GW.The Polish PV market is expected to maintain a sustained growth trajectory over the next five years, with more than 2 GW of new installed capacity each year, according to Polish research institute the Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO). The Polish experts expect that new PV systems with a combined capacity of 2.15 GW will be deployed in the country ...

