Fyber N.V.

Fyber N.V.: Fyber announces a start above expectations into 2021



17-March-2021 / 15:59 CET/CEST

17-March-2021 / 15:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 17 March 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) is announcing that the first two months of 2021 are above expectation and original planning.

In January to February 2021, the Company generated revenue in excess of €54 million (a plus of above 160% compared to the same time last year), net revenue* of €11 million (a plus of above 75% year-over-year) and an adjusted EBITDA* of more than €5 million (first two months of 2020: €-0.2 million). These preliminary revenue results are based on preliminary and unaudited financials and are about 40% above the initial planning for the year 2021.

The Company will consider adjusting its actual guidance for the full year 2021 on the basis of preliminary figures for full first quarter 2021, which shall be announced together with the Annual Report in April 2021.

*Adjusted EBITDA and net revenue are defined on page 15 and 16 of the Q3 2020 Results Statement available on the Company's website at https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations.

Notifying person

Yaron Zaltsman, CFO



Investor Contact

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

ir@fyber.com

+49 30 609 855 555