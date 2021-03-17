Adcore Inc.: Adcore to Ring Opening Bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising") will celebrate the Company's graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") by virtually ringing the TSX opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, Thursday March 18, 2021. The Company's senior management, directors and other team members will participate in the ceremony in recognition of the Company commencing trading on the TSX on March 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ADCO".

A live webcast of the TSX opening bell ceremony will be available at 9:30 a.m. ET on BNN Bloomberg. A video of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website and social media.

"We are proud to be the first Israeli-based company to graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange and we're excited to become part of one of the world's leading public exchanges," commented Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore. "The past year has been a busy one for Adcore, reflected in our significant growth and increased market recognition, and while we pause briefly today to celebrate this major accomplishment, we remain focused on continuing to drive the rapid momentum we're seeing in the business. Our progress to date would not have been possible without the innovative talents of our employees, whose hard work and commitment have contributed immeasurably to our success. We look forward to achieving many future milestones, as we continue to grow our business by providing best-in-class digital marketing solutions to the marketplace."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising, and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

Martijn van den Bemd,

GM North America

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: martijn@adcore.com

U.S. Investor Relations:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

Telephone: 203-972-9200

Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Canada Investor Relations:

Virtus Advisory Group

Telephone: 416-644-5081

Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

ADCORE INC. https://www.adcore.com/investors/

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636055/Adcore-to-Ring-Opening-Bell-at-the-Toronto-Stock-Exchange