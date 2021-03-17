ZING+ Music Technologies Limited: ZING+ Partners with ITTx to Further Integrate Blockchain into Its Operations

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / ZING+ announced the establishment an innovative strategic global partnership with ITTx to further integrate blockchain technology into its operations.

As a world-class digital asset backed by its very own comprehensive ecosystem, the ITTx has a community size that numbers millions worldwide as well as a global user base that numbers in the hundreds of thousands.

In addition, the ITTx possesses a wealth of technical expertise in the building and maintenance of platforms within a blockchain ecosystem as well as establishing the necessary infrastructure to support the future growth and development of such an ecosystem.

As a social media APP with a strong foothold in the Chinese market, particularly the Chinese music scene, this partnership would evolve ZING+'s user engagement strategy and help to expand its reach to Chinese-speaking communities worldwide by enhancing rewards and incentives for its users as well as bring them closer.

Integrating blockchain technology into its operations would allow ZING+ to provide its users worldwide with more interactive experiences through blockchain-based mobile voting and polling systems that would allow the voice of users to be heard and create a personal connection between users and influencers on the platform. Users would have the opportunity to utilize tokens to purchase gifts for influencers on the platform and to pay for subscriptions while merchants may use tokens to pay for advertisements.

Paul Lin, Head of Global Partnerships and Platform Development at ZING+ said: "ZING+ is glad to welcome ITTx onboard as one of our partners. At ZING+, we are constantly on the look-out for partnership opportunities and are pro-active towards innovation and new technologies. We believe that with this strategic partnership with ITTx, we will be able to offer our users a far more interactive experience and bring about more opportunities for our partners.

"As one of the most successful blockchain ecosystem in the world, I am delighted that ITTx has chosen to work with ZING+ and to seek the rewards that our world-class platform has to offer" he further added.

