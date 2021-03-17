The largest annual global optics and photonics meeting leveraged SPIE digital platforms to connect top researchers, scientists, and engineers across laser technology, biomedical imaging, and optoelectronics

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, welcomed an engaged global audience to its SPIE Photonics West Digital Forum 6-11 March with 8,000 registered attendees. Across the highly regarded BiOS, LASE, and OPTO symposia, as well as the new industry-focused Quantum West conference, SPIE Photonics West showcased more than 20 plenary speakers, including Ursula Keller, Gérard Mourou, Susumu Noda, Satoshi Kako, Kohji Mitani, Sheila Nirenberg, Laura Fabris, and Yeka Aponte. More than 100 live events including panel sessions, technical discussions, and networking events complemented the 3,200 on-demand presentations.

In addition, two Digital Marketplaces one for Photonics West, one for BiOS together showcased more than 400 exhibitors and over 100 product demonstrations of the latest innovations in optics and photonics.

The largest photonics virtual event of 2021, SPIE Photonics West spotlighted and recognized the best optics and photonics technologies, trends, and entrepreneurial innovations, offering many opportunities for attendees, presenters, scientists, and engineers to engage and discuss their latest research and work. From COVID-focused diagnostics advancements and neuro-technologies to lasers in manufacturing and data center communications, SPIE Photonics West offered a dynamic week of information sharing, learning, and conversation.

Quantum West, a new conference on quantum technology held in partnership with the QED-C, featured industry leaders such as Celia Merzbacher, Peter Knight, Andrew Lord, Wilhelm Kaenders, and Kaitlin Moore exploring the role of photonics in quantum technology's growth from R&D into engineering products for commercial applications.

"I have worked with SPIE over many years, as both an exhibitor and conference chair, and am very happy to help build Quantum West together with them," said Quantum West Co-Chair Tim Day who serves as DRS Daylight Solutions GM and senior VP, as well as Member of the Board of ColdQuanta. "SPIE did a great job under challenging circumstances and is always a wonderful partner in terms of bringing the community together and helping to advance photonics technology. We, along with many others in the photonics community, are looking forward to an in-person meeting next January in San Francisco."

Other industry-focused events featured live sessions with thought leaders discussing today's hottest application areas, including industrial lasers, sensing and imaging, and autonomous vehicles.

"I come to Photonics West every year with my students," said Jennifer Barton, who is co-chair for BiOS as well as the director of the University of Arizona's BIO5 Institute and the university's Thomas R. Brown Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering. "This year, three of them presented virtually, along with myself. I was very impressed with the high quality of live and prerecorded presentations, the flawless execution of events, and the surprisingly effective opportunities for networking and fun go Trivia Night! Of course, I am looking forward to seeing everyone in person next year, but I loved how engaging and informative this conference week was."

"Photonics West is the largest biomedical, laser, and optoelectronic event in our field, even when we cannot travel," noted SPIE Senior Director of Technical Programs Marilyn Gorsuch. "Given the virtual circumstances, our volunteer conference chairs rolled up their sleeves and produced an amazing offering to present and discuss the latest technical advancements. But nothing can replace the in-person experience and the excitement of gathering together at Photonics West in San Francisco. We are very much looking forward to hosting Photonics West in San Francisco next January."

All the Photonics West content will be available on the SPIE Digital Library from 20 March.

Photonics West 2022 will take place 22-27 January at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The Call for Papers will be announced and open in the next few weeks.

