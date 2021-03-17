Anzeige
WKN: A0M4ZJ ISIN: CNE1000004S4 
Frankfurt
17.03.21
13:28 Uhr
0,740 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
17.03.2021 | 17:10
Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

PR Newswire

London, March 17

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Overseas Regulatory Announcement.

For details, please visit:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458251/E_ORA__English____2021_rountine_connected_transactions_2021_0317.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458252/E_ORA__English____non_public_issuance_of_A_shares_20210317.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458253/E_ORA__English____Appointment_of_Accounting_Firm_20210317.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458254/E_ORA__English____Supervisory_Committee_20210317.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458255/E_ORA__English____Change_in_accounting_policies_20210317.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458256/E_ORA__English____Board_Meeting_20210317.pdf

