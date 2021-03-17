Unique space- and time-saving concept available on 2A, 60W family

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, today announced a new range of PXI multiplexer modules (model 40-619) that enable the test engineer to monitor the open status of any channel. The 40-619 performs the same as a typical single-pole, 2A 60W multiplexer but uses secondary relays to determine the multiplexer channel status. Every multiplexer channel is provided with an additional monitor switch that allows the user, via an external measurement device, to verify that multiplexer channels are 'open' before applying test signals. This feature is essential in applications where the incorrect or unintended application of signals may damage the device-under-test.

Introducing the new monitored multiplexer concept to Pickering's existing range, the 40-619 is available in nine switching configurations from 16:1 to 128:1, providing flexibility in test system design. It uses high-quality electro-mechanical (EMR) signal relays suitable for switching loads up to 2A at 250VAC/DC. The compact, single-slot footprint permits the implementation of a monitoring function while minimizing chassis slot space.

Comments Pickering's Switching Product Manager, Steve Edwards: "The 40-619 provides a high density, low-cost integrated monitoring solution, removing the need for complicated external wiring and additional test code, which is necessary if a similar topology were to be implemented using discrete switching. The module is designed for signal routing in automated test equipment (ATE) and data acquisitions systems, targeting applications where confirmation of the channel status is required prior to test signal application."

The modules are supported by Pickering's eBIRST diagnostic test tool. Like all Pickering's products, the 40-619 monitored multiplexer modules carry a three-year warranty and come with spare relays that allow customers-with appropriate training-to do repairs on-site, minimizing system downtime. Pickering also offers a range of both standard and custom interconnect accessories to support the 40-619 family.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

