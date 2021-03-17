Anzeige
17.03.2021
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

London, March 17

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:Petra Diamonds Ltd.
LEI: 213800X4QZIAVSA12860
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuerX
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
NameInvesco Ltd.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Atlanta, United States
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:15/03/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):17/03/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 8.A)		% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B.1 + 8.B.2)		Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)		Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached8.43%0.00%8.43%9,710,089,272
Position of previous notification (if applicable)N/AN/AN/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
BMG702781417 Common Stock818,966,7558.43%
SUBTOTAL 8.A818,966,7558.43%
B 1: Financial Instruments DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)X
Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Invesco Asset Management Ltd7.62%0%7.62%
Invesco Management S.A.0.76%0%0.76%
Invesco Advisers, Inc.0.05%0%0.05%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderInvesco UK Limited
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A
11. Additional information:
Place of completionHenley-on-Thames
Date of completion17/03/2021
© 2021 PR Newswire
