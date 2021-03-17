ZEUUS INC.: ZEUUS Inc. Raising $22.5 Million to Build -State of the Art -Hyperscale Data Centers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / ZEUUS Inc. (OTC:ZUUS), ("ZEUUS" or the "Company"), a diversified data centric company, announces that it has filed a Form D with the SEC to raise $22,500,000. the company will issue 1,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of $15.00 per share.

The funds raised will be used to purchase land and buildings for the build out of its first hyperscale data centers. The company also plans to complete two acquisitions with operating businesses and established revenues. The Company began trading on the OTC as ZEUUS Inc. on the 9th Mar 2021.

ZEUUS Data Centers Video

Mr Bassam Al Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer and President of ZEUUS, commented:

"I am very pleased at the progress my team has made developing our Worldwide Hyperscale Data Centers during the last 8 months during of COVID shutdowns. It's a true testament to the company's ability to deliver. The Data Center strategy is one that i am personally excited about and the World very much needs according to numerous business reports. Having spent the last 35 years in high level military and aviation procurement."

Mr. Bassam continued, "This article in CNBC agrees that the global demand for data centers and data centric businesses and property leases are increasing rapidly."

CNBC- Data center real estate is primed to boom after the pandemic forced lives online

About ZEUUS Inc. ZEUUS key 4 divisions are designed to synergistically address these key market opportunities. They are as follows:

ZEUUS Data Centers, will focus on delivering modern and modular state of the art Data Centers, safe, efficient, and cost effective.

ZEUUS Cyber Security, will focus on data protection both inside and outside the data centers of ZEUUS by providing end-to-end continuous cyber security.

ZEUUS SOLAAS, Solution-As-A-Service will focus on delivering modern configurable Solution with ready market business focused approach. Two key examples include Secure Cloud Meetings and Blockchain as a business solution to protect and deliver data transparency.

ZEUUS Energy will focus on carbon neutral efficient electrical energy generation based on the power of Water, Wind and Sun. Innovative Immersive Cooling low PUE.

By combining the power of its four division ZEUUS can delivery cost effective sustainable solutions with ongoing growth.

The Company believes that it has strong economic prospects by the following dynamics of the data storage, cloud services and connected industries, such as data / cyber security, block chain, and crypto mining.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.zeuus.com

Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding events, conditions, and financial trends that may affect the Company's future plans of operations, business strategy, operating results, and financial position. When used in this Press Release, the words "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except for statements of historical fact, the information herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the Shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; sources and availability of third-party financing; and (vi) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand the Company's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment in the Company.

These statements are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on any of these forward-looking statements. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and t t rends, the economy and other future conditions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the Company's forward-looking statements and upon its business include, without limitation: (i) increased competition; (ii) liquidity risks and access to short-term financing; (iii) lack of access to traditional bank financing; (iv) suspicious activity reporting; (v) civil asset forfeiture; (vi) government action restricting the operation of data storage, cloud computing-related businesses; (vii) legal actions; (viii) inability to source and profitably acquire targets; (ix) natural disasters affecting the operation of the Company and its subsidiaries; (x) contraction or lack of growth of markets in which the Company competes and in which its services and products are sold; (xi) unexpected increases in expenses; (xii) inability to adjust spending quickly enough to offset any unexpected revenue shortfall; (xiii) inability to anticipate future market demands; (xiv) other unforeseen factors, that could cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from those projected and (xv) those factors described in the section titled "RISK FACTORS" of this Memorandum. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations are reasonable or that they will be correct. Future results may differ materially.

The cautionary statements made in this Press Release should be read as applying to all forward-looking statements wherever they appear in this Press Release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this Press Release might not occur.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Mr Bassam Al Mutawa

ZEUUS Inc.

Email: info@zeuus.com

SOURCE: ZEUUS INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636070/ZEUUS-Inc-Raising-225-Million-to-Build-State-of-the-Art-Hyperscale-Data-Centers