Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market to Flourish with a 4.5% CAGR and has a Promising Outlook with Emerging Therapies, Estimates DelveInsight

Impending patent cliff for the current standard of care to be offset by increasing prevalence and the expected launches of novel therapies during the forecast period (2017-2030)

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Wet AMD market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market report also proffers an analysis of recent Wet AMD treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

The introduction of Anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) as a standard Wet AMD treatment has led to a significant improvement in patients' prognosis, allowing recovery and maintenance of visual function in the vast majority of cases.

Anti-VEGF medications have been revolutionary for treating neovascular, or exudative, age-related macular degeneration, but unmet needs continue. Firstly, intravitreal injections require frequent and indefinite evaluations, with an exceptionally high burden during the first two treatment years. Secondly, current treatments have a short duration of effect. Lastly, despite robust response and visual gains in many patients, up to 30% may continue to lose vision from baseline due to inadequate choroidal neovascularization response, the progression of atrophy or subretinal fibrosis, and scar formation.

Some of the dominant players such as Roche, Kodiak Sciences, REGENXBIO, Chengdu Kanghong Biotech, Opthea Limited, Alkahest, Graybug Vision , PanOptica, Clearside Biomedical, Hemera Biosciences, Ribomic USA Inc., and others are set to influence the global Wet AMD market.

, and others are set to influence the global Wet AMD market. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market is positively impacted by an increased prevalence and the expected launch of novel therapies, such as RGX-314, Conbercept, Faricimab, Beovu, Axitinib, HMR59, RBM-007, KSI-301, OPT-302, AKST4290, Sunitinib Malate, RGX-314, PAN-90806, and others during the forecast period (2017-2030).

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of severe, irreversible blindness worldwide, profoundly affecting individuals' quality of life. Wet AMD is a type of AMD characterized by abrupt central vision loss caused by abnormal blood vessels that bleed or leak fluid that may swell and damage the macula. Wet AMD is also referred to as neovascular AMD, accounts for roughly 10% of AMD cases, but almost 90% of AMD-related central vision loss.

According to DelveInsight's analysts, the total diagnosed Wet AMD prevalent population was estimated to be 4,426,968 cases in the 7MM in 2020. Also, it has been observed that Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration is more prominent in females as compared to males.

The Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total prevalent cases

Gender-specific cases

Age-specific cases

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

Wet AMD has no cure even though an appropriate treatment could delay disease progression, avoiding the negative impact of vision loss on these patients' quality of life. According to the most recent AMD guidelines, the intravitreal administration of antivascular endothelial growth factor agents (anti-VEGF) constitutes the standard of care for Wet AMD patients due to the promising results provided by these therapies during clinical development.

Angiogenesis inhibitors, the protein that promotes blood vessel growth, work by blocking VEGF activity. The most common and effective clinical treatment for Wet AMD is anti-VEGF therapy , a periodic intravitreal injection of a chemical called an anti-VEGF. Several VEGF therapies have been approved in the market for 7MM. These include Lucentis, Eylea, Macugen, and Boevu. Avastin is also used as an "off-label" drug.

However, the success of anti-VEGF therapy is closely linked to strict intravitreal treatment patterns that seem not to be appropriately addressed in routine clinical practice, conducting more preliminary outcome results for Wet AMD patients than expected according to clinical trials.

Photodynamic therapy (PDT) is most effective in a subtype of Wet AMD known as predominantly classic subfoveal AMD, in which blood vessel growth and leakage in the fovea are well defined. PDT is rarely utilized now since there are drugs (EYLEA, Lucentis, Macugen, and Avastin), which prohibit the vessel-promoting VEGF protein. During the PDT procedure, a drug known as Visudyne is injected into the arm. The drug courses through the body and is absorbed by the fragile, draining blood vessels in the eye.

Laser photocoagulation surgery was the first treatment used for Wet AMD. However, it is only an option for a few patients. During the outpatient procedure, the eye is numbed, and a high-energy laser heats, seals, and damages abnormal leaky blood vessels. This can potentially stop further vision loss; however, it leads to a permanent blind spot because of scarring. Some patients experience mild pain during and/or shortly after the procedure.

Researchers have been suggesting antioxidant vitamins, and other nutrients may reduce AMD progression among people with a high risk of vision loss from macular degeneration. Two large clinical trials sponsored by the National Eye Institute (NEI) called the Age-Related Eye Disease Studies (AREDS and AREDS2) evaluated the effect of nutritional supplements on macular progression degeneration among people with various stages of AMD.

Wet AMD Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

Faricimab: Roche

Conbercept: Chengdu Kanghong Biotech

KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences Inc.

OPT-302: Opthea Limited

AKST4290: Alkahest Inc.

Sunitinib Malate: Graybug Vision

RGX-314: REGENXBIO

PAN-90806: PanOptica, Inc.

Axitinib: Clearside Biomedical

HMR59: Hemera Biosciences

RBM-007: Ribomic USA Inc.

And several others.

Concluding thoughts on Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Growth

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers

Drugs in Pipeline - Many products are in the pipeline like Faricimab, KSI-301, OPT-302, which will help expand the market.

Many products are in the pipeline like Faricimab, KSI-301, OPT-302, which will help expand the market. Diagnosis- Several diagnostic tests have been developed, including fluorescein angiography, indocyanine green angiography, and optical coherence tomography, to help in timely diagnosis.

Several diagnostic tests have been developed, including fluorescein angiography, indocyanine green angiography, and optical coherence tomography, to help in timely diagnosis. Increased Prevalence - A huge patient pool allows any entrant access to a big market to realize substantial gains.

A huge patient pool allows any entrant access to a big market to realize substantial gains. Genetic Therapy - Several genetic therapies are being developed, which can yield substantial gains for new entrants.

Several genetic therapies are being developed, which can yield substantial gains for new entrants. Extensive R&D and Personalized treatment

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Barriers

Cost of Therapy - The high cost of therapy with gene therapy presents a considerable hurdle to access treatment.

The high cost of therapy with gene therapy presents a considerable hurdle to access treatment. Launch of Biosimilars - There is a lack of biomarkers to predict disease incidence, identify at-risk individuals, elucidate causative pathophysiological etiologies, guide screening, monitoring, and treatment parameters to predict disease outcomes.

There is a lack of biomarkers to predict disease incidence, identify at-risk individuals, elucidate causative pathophysiological etiologies, guide screening, monitoring, and treatment parameters to predict disease outcomes. Future competition among similar drugs - Anti VEGF drugs will compete with each other, which could prove to be a barrier for new entrants.

Anti VEGF drugs will compete with each other, which could prove to be a barrier for new entrants. Unmet needs associated with VEGF treatment - There are several unmet needs related to VEGF treatment, including loss of vision in almost 30% of patients getting treatment, and intravitreal injections require frequent and indefinite evaluations.

Scope of the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration : Roche, Kodiak Sciences, REGENXBIO, Chengdu Kanghong Biotech, Opthea Limited, Alkahest, Graybug Vision, PanOptica, Clearside Biomedical, Hemera Biosciences, Ribomic USA Inc, and several others.

Roche, Kodiak Sciences, REGENXBIO, Chengdu Kanghong Biotech, Opthea Limited, Alkahest, Graybug Vision, PanOptica, Clearside Biomedical, Hemera Biosciences, Ribomic Inc, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

1 Key Insights on Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) 2 Executive Summary of Wet AMD 3 Organizations 4 Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Overview at a Glance 5 Disease Overview: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration 6 Wet AMD Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 The United States 8 EU5 Countries Wet AMD Epidemiology 8.1. Germany 8.2. France 8.3. Italy 8.4. Spain 8.5. The United Kingdom 9 Japan Wet AMD Epidemiology 10 Wet Form Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment 11 Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs 12 Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Marketed Drugs 12.1 Eylea: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 12.2 Beovu: Novartis 12.3 Lucentis: Novartis 12.4 Macugen: Pfizer 13 Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Emerging Therapies 13.1 Key cross competition 13.2 Faricimab: Roche 13.3 Conbercept: Chengdu Kanghong Biotech 13.4 KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences Inc. 13.5 OPT-302: Opthea Limited 13.6 AKST4290: Alkahest Inc. 13.7 Sunitinib Malate: Graybug Vision 13.8 RGX-314: REGENXBIO 13.9 PAN-90806: PanOptica, Inc. 13.10 Axitinib: Clearside Biomedical 13.11 HMR59: Hemera Biosciences 13.12 RBM-007: Ribomic USA Inc. 14 7MM Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Analysis 14.1 Wet AMD Market Outlook by Country 15 The United States Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Outlook 16 EU-5 Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Outlook 16.1 Germany Market Size 16.2 France Market Size 16.3 Italy Market Size 16.4 Spain Market Size 16.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 17 Japan Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Outlook 18 Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers 19 Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Barriers 20 Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration SWOT Analysis 21 Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Access 22 Case Studies 23 KOL Views 24 Bibliography 25 Appendix 26 DelveInsight Capabilities 27 Disclaimer 28 About DelveInsight

