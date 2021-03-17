Sodexo SA: Sodexo announces the departure of its Chief People Officer

Paris, March 17, 2021

Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, announces the departure in May of Cathy Desquesses, Chief People Officer, who has decided to leave Sodexo to pursue her career in a different country and industry.

During her time with the Group, Cathy Desquesses has made a significant contribution to the development of the Human Resources function, bringing her considerable experience in developing global talent pipelines, enhancing culture and implementing human resources strategies to support business growth.

The Group thanks Cathy for her contribution and will announce her replacement in due course.

