Sodexo SA: Sodexo announces the departure of its Chief People Officer

Paris, March 17, 2021

Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, announces the departure in May of Cathy Desquesses, Chief People Officer, who has decided to leave Sodexo to pursue her career in a different country and industry.

During her time with the Group, Cathy Desquesses has made a significant contribution to the development of the Human Resources function, bringing her considerable experience in developing global talent pipelines, enhancing culture and implementing human resources strategies to support business growth.

The Group thanks Cathy for her contribution and will announce her replacement in due course.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

10.3 billion euro in market capitalization (as at January 7, 2021)

Contact

MediaInvestors
Mathieu SCARAVETTI
+33 6 28 62 21 91
Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com (mailto:Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com) 		Virginia JEANSON
+33 1 57 75 80 56
Virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com (mailto:Virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com)

Attachment

  • PR Sodexo - Cathy Desquesses ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4b85c4de-7b8a-4be4-9cf3-da4e3ef10d2d)

