Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of RugVista Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden (109/21)

On request of RugVista Group AB (publ), company registration number 559037-7882, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 18, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that RugVista Group AB (publ) meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. The company has 20,280,560 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: RUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 20,775,900 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015659834 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219501 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559037-7882 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 (8) 52800399.