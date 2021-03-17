Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director of Financial Institutions and Cannabis Equity Research

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Brian Hollenden has joined the firm as a Managing Director - Financial Institutions and Cannabis Equity Research

Brian Hollenden, CFA has extensive experience in equity research analysis covering a wide variety of sectors including Financial Institutions, REITs, Special Situations, Lodging & Leisure and Energy. Prior to joining Aegis, Mr. Hollenden has worked in sell-side equity research at RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities and Sidoti & Company. Prior to his sell-side experience, Brian worked on the buy-side as an Analyst at Starboard Value and as a Vice President at Ramius Capital. Mr. Hollenden started his career as an Accountant at State Street and Van Eck Global. Brian received his BSBA in Finance and Economics from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. He has also attended the Columbia Business School Value Investing Executive Education Program. Mr. Hollenden is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago and is a CFA charterholder.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are pleased to have Brian, a talented leader with solid equity research experience, piloting this important function for our organization. His remarkable knowledge of the space, coupled with a commitment to helping investors, will make Aegis Research an indispensable source for market intelligence. As a firm that is highly committed to delivering active management to the marketplace, equity research remains a key engine in finding new and different sources of investment opportunity."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Brian will be a valuable addition to Aegis Capital's research team and the overall growth of the firm. Combined with the strong management relationships he has formed, he will further strengthen our financial sector equity offerings. We are thrilled to have someone with Brian's industry knowledge and connectivity join the Aegis Research platform."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

For additional information on Aegis Capital Corp.'s equity research platform, review the information below.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Aegis Capital Corp., a full-service financial services firm founded in 1984, is proud to share an update on its expanded equity research department. The department's growth coincides with an overall expansion of the firm across Wealth Management, Investment Banking, and Private Equity, among other areas. Aegis Capital's Equity Research Department consists of five highly-tenured research professionals covering multiple sectors including Consumer, Healthcare, REITs, BDCs, Cannabis, FIC, and Special Situations.

Collectively, Aegis Capital's equity research team boasts over 80 years of Wall Street experience, bringing backgrounds in sell-side research and buy-side investments. The Equity Research Department at Aegis Capital focuses its efforts on uncovering investment opportunities, and performing extensive fundamental research on publicly traded companies, in order to inform the investment decisions of the Aegis Capital financial advisory network, as well as an expansive community of institutional investors comprising mutual funds, pension funds, and hedge funds.

Rommel Dionisio, Head of Consumer Products and Special Situations Research, brings over 25 years of experience as a sell-side analyst, having previously worked at Merrill Lynch, FBR, and Wedbush Morgan. Last year, Mr. Dionisio was ranked #3 in the nation in his field by the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards, and in previous years he has achieved numerous top annual rankings from the Thomson Reuters StarMine Analyst Ranking, the Wall Street Journal's Best of the Street annual survey, and the Forbes' Best Brokerage Analysts ranking. He has been a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg TV, and Fox Business.

Nathan Weinstein, CFA, Head of Healthcare Equity Research, brings over a decade of experience working closely with institutional investors to uncover opportunities for alpha generation. Mr. Weinstein provides investors with deep due diligence on healthcare stocks, including physician surveys and medical conference attendance. Mr. Weinstein has frequently been quoted by financial publications, including on Nasdaq.com, and has been featured as a guest speaker in various venues, including on biotechnology podcasts. Mr. Weinstein previously worked in institutional equities at CL King & Associates and Sidoti & Company, and began his finance career at NGN Capital, a lifesciences-focused venture capital firm.

"Healthcare is a highly dynamic sector, and, at nearly 20% of U.S. GDP, an important one to include within a well-diversified portfolio. The space is perfectly suited to active management, given the vast and heterogenous opportunity set. At Aegis Capital, we take an entrepreneurial approach in our search for investment opportunities that offer asymmetrical risk/reward and focus on emerging themes in biotechnology, animal health, diagnostics, and medical devices, with a firm conviction that novel solutions which improve patient outcomes ultimately lead to the greatest upside." said Mr. Weinstein

"In many ways, this echoes the process being undertaken by Aegis analysts covering other industries. Collectively, the research department works relentlessly to discover and analyze high-conviction investment ideas." continued Mr. Weinstein

Chrishan Anketell, Director of Healthcare Equity Research, has an extensive track record in both equity and fixed income research. Mr. Anketell's diverse experience has entailed deep fundamental due diligence, with activities including contributing to highly ranked research teams, and performing channel checks, organizing conferences, and undertaking non-deal road-shows.

Brian Hollenden, CFA, Managing Director, Financial Institutions and Cannabis Equity Research brings over a decade of experience working closely with institutional investors on both the sell-side and the buy-side. Mr. Hollenden has worked in sell-side equity research at RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities and Sidoti & Company. Prior to his sell-side experience, Brian worked on the buy-side at Starboard Value and Ramius Capital. Mr. Hollenden is a financial leader with strengths in capital allocation, financial modeling, due diligence and investment analysis.

Jules Augus is the Supervisory Analyst in the Equity Research department of Aegis Capital Corp. His function is to approve research reports which provide information to the public in making investment decisions. The Supervisory analyst must verify that all communications with customers and the general public are in compliance with company guidelines and security industry standards and that information presented in company reports is accurate and complete. The Supervisory analyst engages with lead research analysts and their team to improve the quality of published research. Mr. Augus has a long and varied career on Wall Street as both a generalist analyst and Research Director. He was Research Director at Stuart Coleman from 1991-1999; at Investec Ernst from 1999-2002 and at Westrock Advisors from 2008-2010. He is a graduate of the Wharton School-University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Economics.

Jules Augus

Supervisory Analyst Equity Research

jaugus@aegiscap.com

Office: (212) 813-1010

Rommel Dionisio

Managing Director

Supervising Senior Research Analyst

Head of Consumer Products and Special Situations

rdionisio@aegiscap.com

Office: (646) 573-3493

Nathan Weinstein, CFA

Managing Director

Head of Healthcare Equity Research

nweinstein@aegiscap.com

Office: (646) 502-2522

Chrishan Anketell

Director of Healthcare Equity Research

canketell@aegiscap.com

Office: (212) 813-1010

Brian Hollenden, CFA

Managing Director

Financial Institutions and Cannabis Equity Research

bhollenden@aegiscap.com

Office: (646) 502-2450 x463

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636093/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Announces-the-Hiring-of-a-New-Managing-Director-of-Financial-Institutions-and-Cannabis-Equity-Research