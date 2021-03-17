Rollease Acmeda: Texstyle Launches Eco-Friendly Ambient Renew Window Shading Fabric Made With Repreve(R) Recycled Polyester

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Rollease Acmeda, a global leader in the window covering industry, is pleased to announce the latest introduction to their extensive line of specialty designer fabrics under their Texstyle brand, Ambient Renew. The collection minimizes impact on the environment while maximizing solar control and durability, doing good for tomorrow.

Ambient Renew is a PVC-free, eco-friendly, recyclable fabric made with 85% REPREVE® Recycled Polyester. REPREVE® is the leading, most trusted, branded performance fiber made from recycled materials, including plastic bottles, with each roll of fabric containing over 1400+ plastic bottles. Available in 11 colors inspired by nature, Ambient Renew is available in 1% and 5% openness options.

The fabric is free from harmful chemicals as listed on the Living Building Challenge (LBC) Red List and by Oeko-Tex Standard 100, making Ambient Renew with REPREVE® both a healthy and sustainable solution for commercial and residential applications.

"The design-build community is very interested in sustainable products that consider our environment while delivering an aesthetically pleasing, durable solution," stated Jessica Bondell, Texstyle Senior Product Manager. Bondell added, "we recognized an opportunity to develop a product using REPREVE® Polyester that fit both design and sustainability requirements without sacrificing the performance expected of window covering fabrics. The process to develop this product was exciting, knowing that we were working to expand our portfolio to provide state-of-the-art solutions for occupant comfort that do good for the future of our planet."

Backed by a 5-year warranty, Ambient Renew also meets the flame retardant NFPA-701 classification, has a Health Product Declaration, and meets stringent standards for low VOC emissions. Ambient Renew is in stock and available now.

About Rollease Acmeda - Rollease Acmeda innovates, designs and manufactures window covering hardware components and systems, manual and automated, as well as specialty fabrics for use in both commercial and residential applications. Rollease Acmeda is the largest independent engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window covering industry. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Rollease Acmeda has a global team of over 250 employees and distribution facilities spanning the USA, Australia and Europe, serving thousands of customers in over 40 countries around the world. To learn more about the company visit rolleaseacmeda.com

About REPREVE® - Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 20 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers' favorite brands more environmentally responsible. Found in products from many of the world's leading brands, REPREVE fibers can also be enhanced with Unifi's proprietary technologies for increased performance and comfort. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.repreve.com, and connect with REPREVE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

