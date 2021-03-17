Zepp to Promote Sleep Health Together with the World Sleep Society, Create a Lullaby for You and Your Friends on World Sleep Day

Get Tips and Tools to Prioritize Regular Sleep for a Heathier Future.

SHENZHEN, China, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sleep Day is just around the corner. Zepp (NYSE: ZEPP), through exquisite wearable technologies, is promoting regular sleep and healthy futures for people worldwide. On this special day, Zepp invites everyone to Create Your Own Lullaby on its interactive website: www.ZeppLullaby.com. As the Diamond sponsor of World Sleep Day 2021, initiated by the World Sleep Society, Zepp calls on everyone to take the first step towards a Regular Sleep and a Healthier Future.

How Zepp Lullaby Came About

Since its inception in 2013, Zepp has put tremendous effort into becoming a trusted personal sports and health companion, investing in health management research with experts worldwide. In October 2020, Zepp commissioned an independent poll, named the Zepp Global Sleep Report, of 12,000 respondents across six countries, to understand the concerns, perceptions and attitudes around sleep quality in these unprecedented times.

In this report featuring commentary from the World Sleep Society, Zepp found that 89% of respondents agreed that listening to calming music can help with sleep. Poll results showed Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata was the most popular track for all nations to listen to at bedtime, with the exception of Italy - where respondents favored Chopin's Nocturne No.2. Respondents in Germany and Thailand said their favorite music genre to listen to was pop, whereas respondents in the US, UK, Spain and Italy said it was classical music.

Inspired by gazing at the starry sky in Sweden and recognizing music's role in helping people fall asleep, Zepp worked with Swedish creative masterminds to launch a digital Lullaby Generator, http://www.zepplullaby.com/, which could become a new tool for people on World Sleep Day.

Four Tips from Experts for World Sleep Day

Besides the Lullaby Generator, it is also helpful to hear some tips and advice from experts. Regular sleep is a great way to start and end each day in a healthy way, paving the way for a healthier future. Here are four tips for you from World Sleep Day Co-Chair Professor Fang Han:

"We can apply the following principles to achieve regular sleep.

First, exposure to natural daylight helps set the body clock.

Second, building more activity into everyday life and keeping regular exercise.

Third, switching off fully before bedtime will allow for relaxation.

Finally, having positive emotions will help with a better overall health and well-being, as well as good sleep."

Meanwhile, wearable devices could also help to manage and assess your sleep. As Dr. Lourdes DelRosso, Co-Chair of World Sleep Day, says, "By tracking sleep, you will have a better understanding of if you are achieving the three components of healthy sleep - duration, or the length of sleep, continuity, meaning sleeping without fragmentation, and depth, which is sleep deep enough to be restorative".

As a world-leading maker of smart wearables, Zepp provides smartwatches such as the Zepp E and Zepp Z, which can become your health management partner in every moment. Find out more on https://www.zepp.com/.

About Zepp

Set up in Silicon Valley in 2010, Zepp is a brand focused on personalized health management. Zepp believes that using technology to manage our body's progress will help everyone enjoy a fulfilling life. From traditional health and exercise monitoring, to analysis and early health-status warnings, Zepp is with you every moment. In 2020, Zepp unveiled the Zepp E and Zepp Z smartwatches, and the Zepp App.

About the World Sleep Society

World Sleep Day is organized by the World Sleep Society; an international association whose mission is to advance sleep health worldwide. The World Sleep Society is working toward increasing worldwide awareness of the importance of sleep, and the adverse consequences resulting from lack of sleep, due either to lifestyle obstacles or to sleep disorders themselves. The World Sleep Society acts as a link between various sleep associations and cultures, and sleep clinicians and researchers, in the advancement of worldwide sleep health. To learn more, visit www.worldsleepsociety.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458170/Lullaby_v1.jpg